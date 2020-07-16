AAP Rugby

Karmichael Hunt wins NSW Waratahs start

By AAP Newswire

NSW Waratahs' Karmichael Hunt - AAP

1 of 1

Dual international Karmichael Hunt has been promoted to the starting side for the NSW Waratahs' Super Rugby AU showdown with the Brumbies in Sydney on Saturday night.

After a superb cameo off the bench in last Saturday's 23-14 comeback win over the Western Force, Hunt will line up at inside centre at ANZ Stadium.

Hunt's inclusion has triggered a backline reshuffle with Joey Walton shifting to outside centre, Alex Newsome moving onto the wing and rookie Mark Nawaqanitawase going to the bench.

In the pack, Wallabies prop Tom Robertson comes into a new-look front row after four months out with a back injury.

Tom Horton will have his first Super Rugby start at hooker, pushing Robbie Abel to the bench, while Angus Bell will also come off the pine.

Jack Dempsey makes his return to the starting XV after two weeks coming off the bench, swapping with youngster Will Harris.

Waratahs: Jack Maddocks, James Ramm, Joey Walton, Karmichael Hunt, Alex Newsome, Will Harrison, Mitch Short, Jack Dempsey, Michael Hooper, Lachlan Swinton, Rob Simmons (capt), Ned Hanigan, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Tom Horton, Tom Robertson. Res: Robbie Abel, Tetera Faulkner, Angus Bell, Tom Staniforth, Will Harris, Michael McDonald, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Ben Donaldson.

Latest articles

Sport

Shepparton’s Cam Wild makes SANFL debut

Faced with wasting a year of his footballing journey, Cam Wild ventured to Adelaide with minimal plans in place — but that hasn’t stopped him getting early returns across the border. The 18-year-old who spent last season with Shepparton and...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Tallygaroopna’s Steele Sidebottom apologises for COVID-19 breach

A fortnight on from copping a four-match ban for a COVID-19 protocol breach, Tallygaroopna’s Steele Sidebottom has apologised to his Collingwood teammates. Sidebottom met face-to-face with his teammates on Monday for the first time since his breach...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Swans ready to fly in debut match

It will go down as one of the most unique lead-ups to a team debut in history when the Shepparton Swans run out onto John Gray Oval at Mooroopna on Sunday. The Swans first announced their new youth girls squad in the Shepparton District Junior...

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Broncos finally end NRL losing streak

Brisbane have finally ended a six-game losing streak with a 26-8 win over last-placed Canterbury in their NRL clash at Suncorp Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Fonua-Blake escapes longer ban, fined $20k

Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake has been fined $20,000 by the NRL for breaching the game’s anti-vilification code, but will still miss just two matches.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Bennett backs Titans’ bold Fifita move

After introducing him to the NRL while at Brisbane, South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett can see why David Fifita is fetching historic levels of interest.

AAP Newswire