Centres lift Titans for Storm clash

By AAP Newswire

Phil Sami

Coach Justin Holbrook is hailing the return of strike centres Brian Kelly and Phil Sami as Gold Coast attempt to topple in-form Melbourne at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Friday night.

Holbrook says getting the duo back from injury has boosted his confidence as the Titans search for consecutive wins for the first time this NRL season, having overcome a 12-point deficit to beat the Warriors last round.

"They (Kelly and Sami) can come up with some important plays which we're going to need tomorrow," Holbrook said on Thursday.

"It was a good job that the boys did last week playing out of position but we need those type of strike players back and it gives me real confidence."

Beau Fermor will shift back to the second row, forcing Sam Stone on to the bench, while his centre partner Bryce Cartwright is out of the squad.

Holbrook says his team can't afford to allow third-placed Melbourne to get out to a lead, as they did with the Warriors.

He said cutting down errors was key.

"Melbourne are too good a side and won't give us too many chances," Holbrook said.

"They're very good at controlling games so we've got to improve in that area if we're going to be a good chance.

"They've been one of the top sides for a number of years and beaten both the (2019) grand finalists in the last couple of weeks so it's going to be a hard game but one we're looking forward to."

