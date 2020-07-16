AAP Rugby

Reds second-row depth tested against Force

By AAP Newswire

Chris Feauai-Sautia - AAP

1 of 1

Queensland flanker Angus Scott-Young will shift to lock while winger Chris Feauai-Sautia is in the run-on side to take on the Western Force in round three of Super Rugby AU on Friday night.

Testing the Reds' depth in the second row, Angus Blyth has been ruled out with a minor shoulder injury which means Scott-Young will move there in his first start of the new competition.

Feauai-Sautia has been rewarded for his impact off the bench in last round's draw against the Rebels, and with Jock Campbell switching to fullback Bryce Hegarty is relegated to the reserves.

The Force have brought Ollie Atkins onto the bench for Johan Bardoul in the only change to their squad.

Reds coach Brad Thorn said he was happy to be back at Suncorp Stadium and hosting the Force.

"We've dug deep and come away with points in our last couple of games," Thorn said.

"It's great to have the Force back in the competition and they were competitive against the Waratahs in their first hit-out.

"They've got plenty of experience with a few Queenslanders there too so we're expecting them to be a tough opponent."

Queensland: Jock Campbell, Chris Feauai-Sautia, Hunter Paisaimi, Hamish Stewart, Filipo Daugunu, James O'Connor, Tate McDermott, Harry Wilson, Fraser McReight, Liam Wright, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Angus Scott-Young, Taniela Tupou, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Harry Hoopert. Reserves: Alex Mafi, Dane Zander, Jack Straker, Ryan Smith, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Scott Malolua, Josh Flook, Bryce Hegarty.

Latest articles

World

Trump may yet sanction Chinese officials

A White House official says US President Donald Trump has not ruled out additional sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong, with discussions ongoing.

AAP Newswire
World

Freak Siberian heat down to climate change

Climate change as a result of human activity made the freak heatwave in Siberia this year 600 times more likely, international scientists say in a new study.

AAP Newswire
World

Twitter silences some accounts after hacks

Twitter has blocked some accounts after those of Joe Biden, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and other high-profile Americans were hacked by bitcoin scammers.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Broncos finally end NRL losing streak

Brisbane have finally ended a six-game losing streak with a 26-8 win over last-placed Canterbury in their NRL clash at Suncorp Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Fonua-Blake escapes longer ban, fined $20k

Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake has been fined $20,000 by the NRL for breaching the game’s anti-vilification code, but will still miss just two matches.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Bennett backs Titans’ bold Fifita move

After introducing him to the NRL while at Brisbane, South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett can see why David Fifita is fetching historic levels of interest.

AAP Newswire