Reds second-row depth tested against Force

5370537724001

Queensland flanker Angus Scott-Young will shift to lock while winger Chris Feauai-Sautia is in the run-on side to take on the Western Force in round three of Super Rugby AU on Friday night.

Testing the Reds' depth in the second row, Angus Blyth has been ruled out with a minor shoulder injury which means Scott-Young will move there in his first start of the new competition.