Banks returns in Super boost for Brumbies

Wallabies star Tom Banks will return from injury for the Brumbies' Super Rugby AU clash with the NSW Waratahs at ANZ Stadium on Saturday night.

The fullback has overcome a foot complaint and is on track to make his first appearance in the new domestic competition.

The remainder of the starting XV remains unchanged from the side that defeated the Melbourne Rebels 31-23 in round one, with skipper Allan Alaalatoa, Folau Fainga'a and James Slipper making up the front row.

After an impressive outing aginst the Rebels, young lock Darcy Swain again partners Murray Douglas in the second row with Olympian Tom Cusack, Rob Valetini and Pete Samu finalising the forward pack.

Joe Powell and Noah Lolesio will continue to build on their combination in the halves while Irae Simone and Tevita Kuridrani, who have started all but one game together so far in 2020, will do likewise in the midfield.

Tryscorers against the Rebels, Tom Wright and Andy Muirhead, keep their spots on the wings.

Canberra product Connal McInerney will wear the No.16 jersey and join Scott Sio and Tom Ross to provide the spark as front-row replacements.

Vice-captain Lachlan McCaffrey and Will Miller round out the forward finishers, while livewire halfback Issak Fines is in line for his second appearance for the club after making his Super Rugby debut in round one.

Bayley Kuenzle and Mack Hansen round out the matchday 23.

"It's great to see Tom back in the side," Brumbies coach Dan McKellar said.

"He had such a great start to the year and he's a really important voice for us out there on the field.

"Mack was good in his first start for the Brumbies in round one and he'll provide some real spark for us as a replacement on Saturday night.

"It's always a tough challenge against the Waratahs and we're expecting nothing less on Saturday night like it always is and we'll be ready for that battle at ANZ Stadium."

BRUMBIES: Tom Banks, Andy Muirhead, Tevita Kuridrani, Irae Simone, Tom Wright, Noah Lolesio, Joe Powell, Pete Samu, Tom Cusack, Tom Cusack, Rob Valetini, Murray Douglas, Darcy Swain, Allan Alaalatoa (capt), Folau Fainga'a, James Slipper. Res: Connal McInerney, Scott Sio, Tom Ross, Lachlan McCaffrey, Will Miller, Issak Fines, Bayley Kuenzle, Mack Hansen.