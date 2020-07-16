AAP Rugby

Warriors sense club loan player reluctance

By AAP Newswire

Caretaker coach Todd Payten says it's time for other NRL clubs to make good by supplying loan players to help the Warriors plug gaping holes in their roster.

Despite positive public noises from numerous clubs about helping the Warriors see out the season, Payten senses a private reluctance.

And that could leave the Kiwi club carrying a threadbare roster over the final two months of the regular season.

There are 26 fit players at their Terrigal base but that will become 22 when Ken Maumalo, David Fusitu'a, Agnatius Paasi and King Vuniyayawa return home on July 27, injuries notwithstanding.

Warriors recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan has put the call out for up to five loan players, including a forward to replace Leivaha Pulu, who returned to Auckland last week for family reasons.

Peyton said getting clubs to part ways with an asset wasn't easy if they had ailments of their own to contend with.

"All of the coaches are looking at rosters," Payten said.

"There are a few things to that, there are obviously a lot of clubs going through injury issues at the moment.

"And there are other clubs which are publicly saying that they're willing to help us but privately that hasn't happened to date.

"So that (loan request) list can be as big as we can make it but, at the end of the day, the other club has to agree to letting their player go and coming into our system."

The Warriors were inundated with messages of support and goodwill through the first half of the relocated season.

However, Payten said the number of clubs who had been "really open and really helpful" numbered about six.

Sydney Roosters loaned front-rower Poasa Faamausili for four games, followed by the arrival of Penrith loan forward Jack Hetherington, who has played the past two games and is still with the Warriors.

Winger and middle forward are the two pressure points although Payten revealed halfback could yet become an issue.

Blake Green has permission to leave before the end of the season if another club makes an offer.

Green won't be offered a Warriors contract for 2021 and the veteran playmaker has said he wants to continue playing in the NRL.

"The club has told him that if he was to get a deal longer than his current deal, on the proviso that he has to go now, then with the service that he's given the club, it would be very hard to stand in his way," Payten said.

"But as it stands at the moment, he understands the predicament we're in and I'd be really hesitant to see him go."

Brisbane and North Queensland have been touted as possible destinations for Green.

