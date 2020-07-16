AAP Rugby

SL offers Toronto support over visa fears

By AAP Newswire

Sonny Bill Williams - AAP

1 of 1

Super League has expressed its concern and offered its support to Toronto Wolfpack following a report that visa issues could mean the club are unable to complete the season.

Reports in the UK claim the Wolfpack's seven overseas players - including Sonny Bill Williams - have been on visas limiting them to six months a year in the United Kingdom, which has now expired.

Having been told by the UK Home Office it cannot deal directly with them, the club have been in regular dialogue with the Rugby Football League and Super League over the matter, the report said.

Wolfpack owner David Argyle was quoted as saying: "We've come to a crunch point now where it needs to be resolved."

A statement from Super League on Wednesday said: "Betfred Super League is obviously concerned by the news it received from Toronto Wolfpack yesterday. The timing is also unhelpful.

"We are looking into the details and have offered the club, and the RFL, our full support to resolve these issues ahead of the season restarting on August 2."

Argyle was quoted as saying in the report: "We have laid this out to Super League and the RFL today and it's an issue that we can't keep kicking down the road.

"It's always been a big issue for us and it hasn't been resolved, and if it isn't resolved now then I don't see any way we can participate in the rest of this season.

"It's been suggested to us that we could loan young players from other clubs, but we're not here to make up the numbers and we never have been. We didn't hire Brian McDermott as coach to do that.

"We also feel that it would be dangerous for us to fill our squad with other club's juniors, especially at a time when players might only have four days' rest between matches."

Argyle said the coronavirus pandemic had exacerbated a problem that had been going on for three years, and added: "I'm not blaming anybody - I can understand the bureaucratic position and we are only a very small issue for an organisation like the Home Office.

"But we've come to a crunch point now where it needs to be resolved."

Latest articles

Other sport

Denly dropped by England for second Test

Joe Root will take the place of Joe Denly when the England captain returns to the team for the second Test against the West Indies;

AAP Newswire
Other sport

COVID won’t stop BBL international stars

Cricket Australia has revealed this summer’s BBL and WBBL schedule, also suggesting plans are afoot for international stars to play in both competitions.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Bess ‘dangerous’ ahead of second Test

England’s Dom Bess insists he is unfazed by not taking wickets on the final day of the first Test defeat to West Indies.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Broncos finally end NRL losing streak

Brisbane have finally ended a six-game losing streak with a 26-8 win over last-placed Canterbury in their NRL clash at Suncorp Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Fonua-Blake escapes longer ban, fined $20k

Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake has been fined $20,000 by the NRL for breaching the game’s anti-vilification code, but will still miss just two matches.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Bennett backs Titans’ bold Fifita move

After introducing him to the NRL while at Brisbane, South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett can see why David Fifita is fetching historic levels of interest.

AAP Newswire