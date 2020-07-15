Barrett ready for Bulldogs top job: Cleary

Nathan Cleary doesn't want to lose Trent Barrett from Penrith but says he needs to take his chance as NRL head coach of Canterbury.

Barrett is the early frontrunner to replace Dean Pay at the Bulldogs.

Cleary believes Barrett is ready to resume a first-grade coaching role after a three-year stint with Manly which ended in 2018.

"I do think he's ready. I wish he wouldn't go but he's got a great footy mind and he would make a great coach," Cleary said on Wednesday.

Cleary hadn't heard anything directly from Barrett about his plans but said that with limited NRL head coach roles available, the 42-year-old should take the opportunity if it was offered.

"There's only 16 head coach jobs out there so if he needs to do it and it's the best opportunity for him than we won't hold that against him," Cleary said.

The NSW Origin No.7 credits Barrett for transforming the Panthers' attack this season to make them a genuine premiership force.

Their average points scored per game has gone from fourth worst in 2019 to second best this season - while the Bulldogs are last in that stastistic.

Cleary said Barrett had helped develop the Panthers' talent and given them the "foundation" for their enterprising attack.

Barrett was also praised by Cleary for the impact on him personally.

The young halfback said he was a people person who related well to players and other coaching staff.

"He's been massive for me and I can't speak highly enough of what Baz (Barrett) has done," Cleary said.

"He's so good to bounce ideas off and talk footy with; he's a different voice and he's given me a great deal of confidence."

Barrett was an assistant and under-20s coach at the Panthers under Ivan Cleary between 2013 and 2015 but was forced out mid-season after signing his Manly deal.

Cleary said he hoped that this time that if Barrett got the Bulldogs job he could see out the year, with the second-placed Panthers destined to play finals.

"I would love him to stay," he said.

"He's given us the foundation at the moment and we all love having him around so it would be a pretty big loss for our team."