AAP Rugby

Knights lose Saifiti for up to six weeks

By AAP Newswire

Newcastle prop Daniel Saifiti - AAP

1 of 1

Newcastle have suffered a significant NRL blow with NSW State of Origin front-rower Daniel Saifiti sidelined for up to six weeks with a knee injury.

Saifiti suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to Parramatta and scans have since confirmed ligament damage to his left posterior cruciate ligament.

At best, it's hoped the 24-year-old could return within four weeks, with his brother Jacob to start in his spot against South Sydney on Saturday.

Regardless, the injury comes as a hit to the Knights.

Saifiti has enjoyed his best year in the NRL, averaging more than 10 metres per run - the second most of all props in the NRL - and busting 20 tackles.

His combination with David Klemmer is arguably the best in the league, with big games against Melbourne, Wests Tigers and Manly in the next month.

Latest articles

Sport

Mattingly takes coaching reins

Kyabram Football Club coach Brad Edwards will be joined by a co-coach to lead the Bombers next season. The Bombers have announced reigning Morrison medallist Mick Mattingly has been elevated to a co-coach role with Edwards and assistant coaches...

Kyabram Free Press
Sport

GCJFL still unsure of start date

GOULBURN Campaspe Junior Football League has announced it will run a season, although it is yet to confirm a starting date. The league is now in discussions with its 12 affiliated clubs to establish how many teams will be competing, with a deadline...

Kyabram Free Press
Sport

SDJFL targeting July 18 for season start

THE Shepparton District Junior Football League is hoping to start its season on the weekend of July 18 and 19. League officials confirmed their decision at a meeting last week, with under 10, 12, 14, 16 and youth girls’ competitions again to...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL look at tougher vilification penalties

The NRL is considering how to deal with future anti-vilification breaches and referee abuse while awaiting a response from Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Broncos finally end NRL losing streak

Brisbane have finally ended a six-game losing streak with a 26-8 win over last-placed Canterbury in their NRL clash at Suncorp Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Fonua-Blake escapes longer ban, fined $20k

Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake has been fined $20,000 by the NRL for breaching the game’s anti-vilification code, but will still miss just two matches.

AAP Newswire