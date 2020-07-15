AAP Rugby

Olympic rugby sevens teams' funding boost

By AAP Newswire

Australia women's rugby sevens team - AAP

Australia's Rugby Sevens teams have been given a much-needed funding boost by the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) to help them prepare for the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

The two Sevens teams have been hit hard by COVID-19 and Rugby Australia's precarious financial state, with training for the men's team disbanded and the women's team scaled back.

As well as rugby sevens, which will receive the largest one-off grant of $2.2 million, the AIS announced additional high-performance funding for seven Paralympic sports plus men's football and surfing.

Chair of the Australian Sports Commission (ASC) John Wylie said the investment would give the national sporting organisations the best chance of achieving medal success in 2021.

"Sports continue to feel the impact of COVID-19 however this funding will allow sports to plan with certainty and get ready for what I am sure will be an exciting and competitive Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games," Wylie said.

Australia's women's sevens team won Olympic gold in Rio with the men's team fourth in the Sevens World Series this year before it was called off.

Rugby Australia interim boss Rob Clarke said the extra funding would provide more security for the players.

"This increase is a tick of approval for our teams and the progress they had made before the World Series was suspended," Clarke said.

"This extra funding will allow for more security and greater planning ahead the Tokyo Olympic Games and as we move forward in a new Sevens landscape."

