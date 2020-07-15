NRL crowds in NSW not yet restricted

AAP Rugby

On Tuesday night NRL clubs were wrangling players back into a strict biosecurity lockdown but CEO Andrew Abdo says there are currently no plans to restrict crowds at games.

After 13 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in NSW on Tuesday, the government placed restrictions back on pubs and clubs, but no announcement was made on large gatherings.

Victorians were locked out of games before the border closed, but Abdo said the NRL would wait for advice from the NSW government on allowing fans from COVID-19 hotspots Liverpool and Campbelltown into matches.

"That will be a matter for the NSW government to inform us on," Abdo said on Tuesday.

"If that policy changes, we'll have to take the necessary precautions but at this point in time there's no plan to do that.

"As I stand here, there aren't any changes to mass gatherings or crowd restrictions, but if that were to change we would react and react really quickly.

"We have our clubs on standby and we will engage and communicate with our members accordingly."

It comes after 28 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the Crossroads Hotel in south west Sydney, and people from the hotspot area were locked out of Queensland.

A decision on whether to relocate a match scheduled to be played in Campbelltown on July 31 is also expected to be made in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Canterbury player Jake Averillo has been cleared to return to the squad after he and his parents tested negative for COVID-19.

Averillo was forced to move out of his parents' home after they attended Crossroads Hotel on July 5, and he is required to remain separated from them to resume training.

Parramatta rookie Stefano Utkoikamanu has also been cleared to return to NRL training after close contacts he interacted with in Newcastle on Sunday all returned negative coronavirus tests.

Penrith debutant Charlie Staines will remain isolated for 14 days after breaching the NRL's biosecurity measures on Saturday night.

