AAP Rugby

Wright backs Toomua’s idea for Super Time

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Reds captain Liam Wright - AAP

1 of 1

Queensland skipper Liam Wright has backed calls by his Rebels opposite Matt Toomua for changes to decide Super Rugby AU extra time

The teams played in the competition's first ever Super Time last Saturday night in Sydney after being locked at 18-all at the end of regular time.

But 10 minutes extra time was more a fizzer than anything super, with both sides playing conservatively as they did their best not to give away a penalty, and neither could add a winning point.

Ahead of their third round clash with the Western Force in Brisbane on Friday night, Wright said he backed Melbourne captain Toomua's idea for the first team to score a try being declared the victor.

"It was a bit of a battle of who could not make a mistake instead of trying to play real decisive attacking footy," Wright said on Tuesday.

"Especially entering the side of the attacking ruck, so why would you play in your half?

"There's just not real reward for playing in your half, which is part of what it was, so scoring a try to win could be a good change."

While happy with their unbeaten start to the new domestic competition Wright said there was plenty of room for improvement, particularly in set piece.

He said his team's lineout needed work ahead of their Force clash.

"We haven't been too happy with them in the last two weeks," Wright said.

"We ended up losing about five on the trot against the Rebels so that's something we're trying to clear up this week.

"It was obviously tough conditions but we need to be a lot better in that regard."

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Trinder happy with Mystic Journey’s trial

Group One-winner Mystic Journey has finished fourth in a barrier trial at Devonport as she builds towards her planned race return in the PB Lawrence Stakes.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Sircconi set for another Flemington race

Trainer Nick Ryan is thrilled with how Sircconi has come through his Winter Championship Series Final win as he prepares for another 1600m race at Flemington.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Mystic Journey entered for Devonport trial

Group One winner Mystic Journey is entered for an 800m barrier trial on the Devonport synthetic track as she continues preparations towards her race return.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL look at tougher vilification penalties

The NRL is considering how to deal with future anti-vilification breaches and referee abuse while awaiting a response from Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Broncos finally end NRL losing streak

Brisbane have finally ended a six-game losing streak with a 26-8 win over last-placed Canterbury in their NRL clash at Suncorp Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Fonua-Blake escapes longer ban, fined $20k

Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake has been fined $20,000 by the NRL for breaching the game’s anti-vilification code, but will still miss just two matches.

AAP Newswire