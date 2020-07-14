Prop Bromwich joins Storm casualty ward

Melbourne's Nelson Asofa-Solomona says he needs to step up against NRL "bogey" side Gold Coast on Friday night after the Storm's pack leader Jesse Bromwich was ruled out for up to a month.

While playmaker Cameron Munster has been named to return from injury for their first "home" game at Sunshine Coast Stadium, Bromwich joins a mounting injury list after straining his MCL last round.

Two other props in Tui Kamikamica (back) and Max King (Achilles) are also sidelined.

Asofa-Solomona says Bromwich going down is massive loss for the third-placed Storm and he plans to lift his game and show leadership to the younger forwards.

"I think I will have to step up, being a bit of a senior player, and get around some of the young boys and make sure they know their roles," Asofa-Solomona said on Tuesday.

"Jess has been our forward leader for such a long time and I hope he comes back soon but in the meantime I'll be doing my best to step up."

Despite being mostly at opposite ends of the NRL ladder in recent times, the Kiwi international said that the Titans usually proved a handful for the Storm.

"They've been a bit of a bogey team the last couple of years - they always seem to get up for us," he said.

"They've had a good couple of wins and are gaining some good momentum in their season and they've got some quality players in their forward pack."

After beating both of last year's grand finalists in the past two rounds he was wary of a let down but Asofa-Solomona said complacency wouldn't be an issue for Melbourne.

"Games like this are always the hardest to play because you have two big wins against Roosters and Canberra and people might think we'd get a bit complacent against a team like the Titans, but that's not the case with us," he said.