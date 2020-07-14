AAP Rugby

Prop Bromwich joins Storm casualty ward

By AAP Newswire

Melbourne Storm prop Jesse Bromwich - AAP

1 of 1

Melbourne's Nelson Asofa-Solomona says he needs to step up against NRL "bogey" side Gold Coast on Friday night after the Storm's pack leader Jesse Bromwich was ruled out for up to a month.

While playmaker Cameron Munster has been named to return from injury for their first "home" game at Sunshine Coast Stadium, Bromwich joins a mounting injury list after straining his MCL last round.

Two other props in Tui Kamikamica (back) and Max King (Achilles) are also sidelined.

Asofa-Solomona says Bromwich going down is massive loss for the third-placed Storm and he plans to lift his game and show leadership to the younger forwards.

"I think I will have to step up, being a bit of a senior player, and get around some of the young boys and make sure they know their roles," Asofa-Solomona said on Tuesday.

"Jess has been our forward leader for such a long time and I hope he comes back soon but in the meantime I'll be doing my best to step up."

Despite being mostly at opposite ends of the NRL ladder in recent times, the Kiwi international said that the Titans usually proved a handful for the Storm.

"They've been a bit of a bogey team the last couple of years - they always seem to get up for us," he said.

"They've had a good couple of wins and are gaining some good momentum in their season and they've got some quality players in their forward pack."

After beating both of last year's grand finalists in the past two rounds he was wary of a let down but Asofa-Solomona said complacency wouldn't be an issue for Melbourne.

"Games like this are always the hardest to play because you have two big wins against Roosters and Canberra and people might think we'd get a bit complacent against a team like the Titans, but that's not the case with us," he said.

Latest articles

Sport

Mattingly takes coaching reins

Kyabram Football Club coach Brad Edwards will be joined by a co-coach to lead the Bombers next season. The Bombers have announced reigning Morrison medallist Mick Mattingly has been elevated to a co-coach role with Edwards and assistant coaches...

Shepparton News
Sport

GALLERY - Golf action at Mooroopna

Golfers kicked the dew off of the course at Mooroopna Golf Club on Tuesday, getting out for a hit on a crisp, but sunny morning. News photographer Megan Fisher was on hand to capture the action

Shepparton News
Sport

Tat Chat - Hill Top Golf Club

HILL TOP GOLF Rain at the weekend had many golfers leave the clubs in the garage, but 42 stalwarts took to sodden fairways on Saturday to compete in the stableford competition sponsored by the Ashcroft family. Paul “Bart” Newman won...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL look at tougher vilification penalties

The NRL is considering how to deal with future anti-vilification breaches and referee abuse while awaiting a response from Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Broncos finally end NRL losing streak

Brisbane have finally ended a six-game losing streak with a 26-8 win over last-placed Canterbury in their NRL clash at Suncorp Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Fonua-Blake escapes longer ban, fined $20k

Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake has been fined $20,000 by the NRL for breaching the game’s anti-vilification code, but will still miss just two matches.

AAP Newswire