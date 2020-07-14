Broncos fitness concern for backline trio

Brisbane may be forced into a backline reshuffle for their NRL clash with Wests Tigers after fitness concerns for three players at training on Tuesday.

Youngster Reece Walsh and Richie Kennar are on standby after Herbie Farnworth appeared to undergo a fitness test while fellow flyer Xavier Coates only completed light drills with his thigh heavily strapped.

Tesi Niu came off the field late in the session while being consoled by teammate Brodie Croft and did not front for his scheduled media appearance, instead he was replaced by reserve hooker Cory Paix.

Brisbane are hopeful Coates will overcome a corked thigh suffered in last round's drought-breaking win over Canterbury while Farnworth was nursing a leg complaint.

Paix said he was unsure of Niu's ailment when quizzed by media.

Meanwhile, Ben Te'o is likely to replace injured skipper Alex Glenn (knee) in the starting back row.

Former Queensland star and England rugby international Te'o will be promoted from the bench after Glenn was ruled out for up to two months due to a 'cannonball' tackle in the Broncos' win over the Bulldogs that snapped a six-game losing streak.

Paix looked forward to Te'o being unleashed against his former side.

"He provides a lot of leadership," Paix said.

"He's a great player, plenty of experience, very aggressive, big body, very threatening in the back row."

Recovering stars Matt Lodge (knee), David Fifita (knee) and Kotoni Staggs (hamstring) are not expected to make injury comebacks against the Tigers.

However, in some welcome good news Brisbane look set to welcome back Joe Ofahengaue from a two match shoulder charge ban.