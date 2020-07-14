AAP Rugby

Waratahs confirm round swap with Rebels

By AAP Newswire

NSW Waratahs have confirmed a round four fixture swap with the Melbourne Rebels and locked in the location of their final two home games in Super Rugby AU.

The Waratahs will host the Brumbies at ANZ Stadium this Saturday in round three and then welcome the Rebels to the SCG on July 24 - after trading home games with the Victorian franchise.

The Rebels hope to play the swapped home match, in round nine, back at AAMI Park dependent on COVID-19 restrictions in Melbourne.

The Waratahs announced their round six clash with Queensland will be played at the SCG.

