Barrett backed to land Bulldogs NRL job

Canterbury will be getting one of the best attacking minds in the NRL if they appoint Trent Barrett as their next coach.

That's the opinion of one of Barrett's former players as the Bulldogs formally begin the search to replace departed head coach Dean Pay.

Barrett is widely tipped to be the frontrunner to take the reins at Belmore, having enhanced his reputation as a coach in his stint as an assistant to Ivan Cleary at Penrith this year.

Returning to the Panthers, as the attacking coach after his exit from Manly, Barrett has helped transform them to be one of the league's most lethal teams.

Having averaged 17 points a game last year - fourth-worst in the league - Penrith have improved their scoring rate to more than 22 points per game in 2020.

"As you can see, Penrith are playing extremely good football now with what they have," Sea Eagles utility Lachlan Croker said on Tuesday morning.

"What they did last year probably wasn't what they wanted it to be but where 'Baz' is now and you can see that with his influence.

"It's got his hand prints all over it.

"They're playing a really good attacking style of football.

"I think him being a half and the type of half that he was, you can definitely see it translate into team performances."

The Bulldogs' lack of talent has been exposed during Pay's tenure, having averaged just 10 points per game so far this year.

They also had a league-worst 14 points a game last season.

However, with an estimated $2 million to head into the player market, the next Canterbury coach will be expected to make the most of a much-improved roster.

NSW State of Origin coach Brad Fittler and Queensland counterpart Kevin Walters have been named as possible options, as has ex-Penrith mentor Anthony Griffin.

So too has former Blues coach Laurie Daley, who ruled himself out on Tuesday.

"I've never spoken to anyone from the Bulldogs, I've got no interest," Daley said on Sky Sports Breakfast.

Daley warned Barrett about the perils of taking the job, citing perceived boardroom dramas and the danger of failing as a head coach for the second time.

"If you had that stability there, and you knew you had the support, you would be in a good position because they have money available," Daley said.

"But with the ongoing behind-the-scenes noises, you couldn't say to someone with any certainty, 'go there', because you don't know what's going to happen in 18 months' time.

"You may not be the flavour of the month. And you may be out of a job quickly.

"If it's Trent, he has one more opportunity.

"If he fails at his next job, he's no longer going to be a first-grade coach.

"If he sits back and waits, he will get an opportunity somewhere down the path ... If I was guiding him, I'd be saying to him, 'Be very, very careful'."