Pay set to quit NRL’s Bulldogs: report

By AAP Newswire

Dean Pay - AAP

Dean Pay is set to quit his job as Canterbury head coach on Tuesday when he meets with the NRL club's management, according to reports.

After just one win for the season, the off-contract coach is in the midst of a disastrous campaign for the Bulldogs who are on a collision course with the wooden spoon.

His decision to walk away after eight losses in nine games will end months of uncertainty surrounding his position at the club.

It's believed Pay has already informed his management of the decision, with the Bulldogs to release a statement confirming the move on Tuesday morning.

The club legend has coached the Bulldogs since the start of 2018, but with salary cap issues and an unbalanced roster, they have failed to make the finals.

It's believed Pay was given between eight to 10 weeks to prove he could turn the team around before earning a contract extension, but with just one win from nine games, the conclusion appeared inevitable.

Saturday's 26-8 loss to Brisbane was the tipping point, and looks to be his final game in charge.

It comes as the Bulldogs sound out former Manly coach Trent Barrett to take over as head coach from 2021.

Barrett, who coached the Sea Eagles for three seasons before he was replaced at the end of 2018, is an assistant at Penrith.

The former Test and NSW Origin five-eighth has been credited for turning around the team's attack in 2020, with the Panthers now sitting second on the NRL ladder.

