Raiders sign Wigan prospect Harry Rushton

By AAP Newswire

Canberra Raiders have looked to England for reinforcements once again with the signing of teenager Harry Rushton from five-time Super League champions Wigan Warriors.

The 18-year-old second-rower has agreed a three-year deal to join the Raiders from the start of the 2021 pre-season.

Canberra, currently sitting seventh in the NRL ladder, already have five Englishmen on the books in the shape of Elliott Whitehead, Josh Hodgson, George Williams, John Bateman and Ryan Sutton.

Bateman is due to return to Wigan at the end of the season.

Rushton is yet to play for Wigan's first team, but has shown his potential with the academy side and England at academy level, with Canberra confident they are signing a top prospect.

"Harry is one of the most promising young back-rowers in the United Kingdom," Raiders high-performance director Peter Mulholland said.

"We've had a lot of success with the Englishmen that we've brought over and Harry is another player who we see as having a lot of potential and who will fit in with our organisation."

