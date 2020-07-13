Titans must roll on past Warriors: Peachey

Gold Coast are hoping they can use their best 40 minutes of the NRL season to springboard into a winning performance against heavyweights Melbourne on Friday night at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

A half-time roasting from coach Justin Holbrook saw the Titans rise from the canvas to secure a 16-12 victory over the Warriors, ending a 10-game losing streak at home.

Electric utility back Tyrone Peachey, who helped set up the win with a freakish try-assist, said the Titans hoped to carry their second-half momentum into the clash with the Storm, who have become a new neighbour with their recent relocation to Queensland out of Melbourne.

"The coach gave us a bit of a spray at halftime and we ended up completing a lot better in the second half," Peachey said on Monday.

"It was probably one of the better halves we've played all year, so it's good to come away with a win.

"It was one of our best defensive games as a team in that second half and it's going to be a lot harder this week against Melbourne so we've got to try and take that second-half momentum into the next game."

Peachey said while Holbrook had a calm demeanour, he could fire up - and the Titans had given him plenty of reasons to during an inconsistent season.

"He gets a bit fiery and you know when he's angry and you don't want to be in the vicinity," the 28-year-old said.

Peachy said he would put his hand up to wear No.6 if Ash Taylor was ruled out after suffering a head knock, but he was hopeful his skipper would be fit for the first NRL match on the Sunshine Coast.

"He's pretty good," Peachey said. "I was just speaking to him then and he seemed confident he was going to play."

Meanwhile, the Titans announced on Tuesday that hard-running Knights forward Herman Ese'ese will join the club next season on a two-year deal.

Currently playing lock, Ese'ese will add some versatility to the pack with his ability to also play prop.

The 25-year-old has played 81 NRL games and has also played one Test for New Zealand and six Tests for Samoa.

Holbrook said he liked what Ese'ese would bring on and off the field.

"Herman is not just a great footballer but he has the character that we're looking for at the Titans," Holbrook said in a statement.

"He is big, skilled, has a great understanding of the game and is always looking to improve."