Dragons winger pinged for shoulder charge

He has just returned from a fortnight on the sidelines for a high tackle and now St George Illawarra winger Jordan Pereira is facing two more weeks out of the NRL for another ill-advised challenge.

Pereira was pinged in the 45th minute of his return to the field on Sunday, for a shoulder charge on Manly's Reuben Garrick in the Dragons' 34-4 win at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.