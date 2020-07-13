AAP Rugby

Dragons winger pinged for shoulder charge

By AAP Newswire

He has just returned from a fortnight on the sidelines for a high tackle and now St George Illawarra winger Jordan Pereira is facing two more weeks out of the NRL for another ill-advised challenge.

Pereira was pinged in the 45th minute of his return to the field on Sunday, for a shoulder charge on Manly's Reuben Garrick in the Dragons' 34-4 win at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

He is now facing another two weeks on the sidelines after the NRL's match-review committee charged him with a grade-one shoulder charge.

Although the base charge for the grade is one week, Pereira's 25 carry-over points from a grade-three careless high tackle in round six will cost him an extra week.

He does not risk any further game time if he unsuccessfully challenges the charge with the NRL judiciary on Tuesday night.

Elsewhere, South Sydney will contest the severity of Mark Nicholls' grade-two dangerous contact charge which is set to cost him two weeks.

The Rabbitohs will seek a downgrade at Tuesday's judiciary to a grade-one charge, which would enable Nicholls to play Newcastle on Saturday.

