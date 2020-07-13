AAP Rugby

Bulldog in isolation over COVID-19 fear

By AAP Newswire

Canterbury's Jake Averillo - AAP

Canterbury have become entangled in the Crossroads Hotel COVID-19 cluster with NRL centre Jake Averillo stood down from training and forced to move out of his home.

The 19-year-old lives with his parents who on July 5 attended the hotel in Sydney's south-west, where 13 cases of the virus have been linked.

Averillo has since been moved to a hotel where he will be quarantined until at least July 19.

He has not played in the NRL since round seven but Averillo will be tested for COVID-19 on Monday.

Both of his parents were tested over the weekend and will be re-tested on Sunday to ensure a clean bill of health for Averillo to return to training.

It's understood his Bulldogs teammates will not undergo coronavirus testing if Averillo and his parents return a negative result.

It's the third case of enforced isolation for the Bulldogs after skipper Aidan Tolman missed two matches due to a teacher at his child's school contracting the virus.

New recruit Luke Thompson spent a mandatory two-week quarantine period in Melbourne when he arrived from England last month.

The Averillo situation comes as a Parramatta rookie was prevented from attending Eels training after he breached NRL biosecurity protocols on Sunday night.

Stefano Utoikamanu made his NRL debut in the win over Newcastle but broke health protocols by embracing family members and friends in the crowd after fulltime.

The 20-year-old remains a part of the Eels' bubble, but is unable to return to training until the people he made close contact with on Sunday pass a COVID-19 test.

