Families free as Storm embrace Qld camp

Melbourne players believe camp Sunshine Coast can make them stronger as they try to embrace the toughest barrier placed in front of any NRL premiership contender.

The Storm are all but resigned to seeing out the season in Queensland, as coronavirus case numbers continue to mount in Victoria.

Since going into their Queensland hub, Melbourne have won three from three and will be able to play home games on the Sunshine Coast from this weekend.

While they were far from perfect against Canberra on Saturday night, they showed real fight to hold out their line and consolidate third spot on the ladder.

"You've got to embrace the situation we are in," Storm forward Dale Finucane told AAP.

"There are people in society a lot worse off than we are. People are losing their jobs.

"In Victoria certain suburbs are in lock down and Melbourne in stage three lockdown.

"We're not doing too bad with the rest of society."

The first batch of Storm families to arrive in Queensland left hotel quarantine on Sunday, meaning they can now leave the accommodation with the players.

Others will enjoy the same luxury from Thursday.

However, limited players and some staff still have family remaining in Melbourne with travel conditions becoming stricter.

Brandon Smith's partner has been holed up in Sydney after flying back from New Zealand and is hopeful of making the trip to Queensland soon.

Finucane is one of those away from his family.

His wife Maddie and nine-month-old son Freddy quarantined themselves in NSW since moving in with family in Bega almost three weeks ago.

The NSW lock is hopeful his wife and child will be able to join him this week.

"It's been a lot of change in day to day and hour to hour in terms of being able to catch commercial flights and travel over the border," Finucane said.

"I'll be keen to see them. It'll be the longest since I have seen (Freddy).

"There are a few different predicaments and each situation is unique."

There is also a sense for the Storm of doing it for Victoria.

They wore a V on their jersey on Saturday night and are keeping well across the situation in the southern state.

"While we emphasise with what's happening in Victoria and the people back there we're adjusting to being away at the moment," Finucane said.

"A lot of the players have their wives and kids up here which is really good.

"It's been really enjoyable."

