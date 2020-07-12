AAP Rugby

Hurricanes hang on to beat Highlanders

By AAP Newswire

Aaron Smith of the Otago Highlanders - AAP

The Wellington Hurricanes withstood a second-half comeback from the Otago Highlanders to record their second win in Super Rugby Aotearoa with a 17-11 victory on Sunday.

The home side had built a 12-0 lead by halftime and were 17-0 ahead shortly after, but despite dominating possession were unable to put clear air between themselves and the visitors.

In an incident-packed start, Highlanders scrum-half Aaron Smith and Hurricanes inside centre Ngani Laumape each had an early try disallowed for obstruction following video review.

The home side made good use of the blustery conditions to play mostly in Highlanders territory in the first half.

Captain TJ Perenara exploited a gap close to the ruck to touch down after 28 minutes for a try that could also have been called back had it gone to review.

Highlanders hooker Ash Dixon was shown being held down after being cleared from the ruck and opening the gap for Perenara to waltz through.

Hurricanes winger Cobus van Wyk gave his side a 12-0 lead just before the break when he tip-toed down the sideline, and flanker Devan Flanders increased the advantage to 17-0 when he crossed early in the second half.

Highlanders fly-half Mitchell Hunt managed to get his side on the board with a 51st-minute penalty before Aaron Smith crossed - this time legitimately - to drag his side back to 17-8 with 22 minutes remaining.

Hunt added his second penalty in the final minute of the game to secure a losing bonus point.

The Hurricanes host the Auckland Blues next week, while the Highlanders face the Waikato Chiefs in Hamilton.

