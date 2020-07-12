AAP Rugby

Tigers fume as Latrell cops 2-match ban

By AAP Newswire

Josh Reynolds, Latrell Mitchell

Latrell Mitchell and Josh Reynolds will both miss two matches through suspension, but the Wests Tigers are privately seething at the penalty dished out to South Sydney's star fullback.

Reynolds and Mitchell submitted early guilty pleas on Sunday for dangerous contact and striking respectfully, following an ugly incident during the Rabbitohs' 18-10 win over West Tigers at Bankwest Stadium on Friday night.

However, Tigers officials are fuming at the disparity between the grade-two striking charge handed to Mitchell, and the four-match ban for a grade-three dangerous contact charge which their centre Joey Leilua copped a week ago.

They view Mitchell's hit on Reynolds as similar to Leilua's high contact on Penrith fullback Dylan Edwards and are frustrated at apparent inconsistency in the charges.

However, while Leilua's brain snap occurred after the initial incident that angered him, Mitchell's was in the heat of the moment.

Mitchell was not initially penalised or put on report for striking Reynolds high and from behind after the Tigers five-eighth's swinging foot struck Campbell Graham in the head while they contested a loose ball.

Souths replacement forward Mark Nicholls has also accepted a two-match ban for a high tackle on Josh Aloiai during the match.

The Tigers considered contesting Reynolds' charge, but ultimately went with the safer option rather than risk an additional week at the judiciary.

It's expected to open the door for club legend Benji Marshall to make a return to the starting side to play Brisbane at Leichhardt on Friday after he was recalled to play from the bench against Souths.

"Obviously you want to start, but whatever the coach thinks is best for the team. I'm all about the team," said Marshall, adding the team would miss Reynolds' energy.

"If you look at the last four games he's definitely brought a lot of energy to our kick chase and just to our side.

"He's done a great job, especially given the circumstances of sitting out for a long time. It's a credit to him. He's been good for us."

