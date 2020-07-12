AAP Rugby

Force aren’t out to prove Super point

By AAP Newswire

Sampson - AAP

1 of 1

The Western Force say their strong Super Rugby AU performance against the Waratahs wasn't about proving a point.

Playing their first match since being exiled from the original Super Rugby competition at the end of 2017, the Force lead for three-quarters of the SCG match before being over-run 23-14.

While they were given little chance pre-match, Force coach Tim Sampson said he knew they were up to the standard.

Their last game before being cut from the competition was a emotional win over NSW.

"We didn't come into it wanting to prove a point," Sampson said.

"We know where we are heading as a club and we're in a really positive position.

"I think a lot of people within our organisation knew what we were going to deliver and it's one to be proud of."

Veteran playmaker Jono Lance, who joined the Force after visa issues meant he couldn't take up an Edinburgh contract, showed poise under pressure and was integral in steering the team to a 14-7 halftime lead.

The Force will face a step up next round, taking on the Reds in Brisbane.

They will move into their Hunter Valley training base on Sunday, where they will spend the next two to three weeks with hopes of playing at home in Western Australia from round five.

"It will be good for us to get into our own nest up there and we will use it to our advantage," Sampson said.

"There are some players who haven't played this level of competition back to back but we've got a great group and some really strong leaders."

