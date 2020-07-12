Raiders confirm season over for Hodgson

Canberra have had their worst fears confirmed with Josh Hodgson to miss the remainder of the NRL season with an ACL injury.

On Sunday afternoon scans showed Hodgson had ruptured his ACL, and he will meet with a surgeon this week to determine whether he will go under the knife.

Saturday's loss to Melbourne will also cost them Bailey Simonsson for the season after scans discovered his shoulder injury is worse than first thought, likely requiring surgery.

It adds to a growing injury crisis for the Raiders, with Hodgson becoming the fifth first-choice Canberra forward ruled out long-term.

"He's our skipper and its big shoes to fill," said Siliva Havili, who is likely to deputise with Tom Starling to cover hooker for the remainder of the year.

"I'm no Josh Hodgson, I'm going to be myself and play to my strengths and do what I can do best.

"I've got to focus on what I can bring to the team.

"I'm going to have to get back to being more familiar with my role at nine.

"I haven't played there since last year. It's about getting some reps in at dummy half with the halves and getting familiar with the forwards."

While on the lookout for back up props, coach Ricky Stuart is prepared to put his trust in Starling who has not played any 13-a-side game since March at any level.

"Tommy Starling is our back-up hooker," Stuart said.

"We've got a lot of faith and trust in Tommy. He hasn't played a lot of first grade because of the guys in front of him.

"But he will come in now.

"I will keep looking to buy and keep looking to get new faces in. Because I have four (big men) out long-term."

It comes after the Raiders released three forwards just before the competition's restart to ease their salary cap situation.

Saturday night's 20-14 loss to Melbourne was Canberra's fourth loss in six games, and they have a grand final rematch with the Sydney Roosters on Thursday night.

But after jumping to joint title favouritism in round three, Stuart doesn't care if people now want to claim his team can't repeat their 2020 run.

"I don't give a s**t," Stuart said.

Asked what he would say to his players to stop them dropping their heads, Stuart said: "They won't have their heads down, I promise you.

"After that effort (against Melbourne) and losing one of our key players.

"If we lost every other game this season with that effort tonight, I would be a happy coach.

"That's all I ask, is to keep turning up and give that effort."

CANBERRA'S FORWARDS WOES

* Josh Hodgson (knee) - season

* Sia Soliola (facia fracture) - season

* Emre Guler (ankle) - Rd 17

* Corey Horsburgh (foot) - Rd 20

* John Bateman (shoulder) - indefinite

* Luke Bateman - released

* JJ Collins - released

* Jack Murchie - released