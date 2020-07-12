‘Cannonball’ sidelines Broncos’ Glenn

Brisbane captain Alex Glenn will be sidelined for up to two months with a knee injury after he fell victim to a 'cannonball' tackle in the Broncos' win over Canterbury.

Bulldogs centre Reimis Smith was on Sunday hit with a grade-one dangerous contact charge over the incident, leaving him facing a one-game ban.

But that will come as cold comfort to the Broncos.

Their 26-8 victory over the Bulldogs on Saturday has been soured by the news Glenn will be out for up to eight weeks after limping off from the tackle.

"Unfortunately Alex sustained a high-grade MCL injury confirmed by an MRI this morning," Brisbane's head of performance Paul Devlin said.

"He is now in a knee brace to allow the ligament to heal and will be out of action for around six to eight weeks."

With Glenn held up in the tackle by two Bulldogs, Smith came in and made contact with the Brisbane captain's legs to take him to ground.

It is another blow for Glenn who has been in and out of the side in his first year as skipper.

He missed the first two games of the season with a hamstring complaint before spending another fortnight out with a nasty leg gash.

The injury was Anthony Seibold's only complaint after Brisbane found a way to finally notch their first victory since the NRL's resumption in late May.

The result should at least alleviate some pressure on the Broncos coach for the next week, amid calls for his head barely 18 months into his five-year deal with the club.

"You go to bed happier after a win, let's be honest. It has been a challenging six weeks," Seibold said.

"I will keep working hard until I am no longer required. Hopefully that is in a few years' time."