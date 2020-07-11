AAP Rugby

Tigers want clarity on NRL challenge

By AAP Newswire

Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire will ask the NRL for a please explain over the amount of time it took for South Sydney to make a successful captain's challenge on Friday night.

As the Tigers trailed 2-0 midway through the first half, Rabbitohs forward Jaydn Su'a was pinged for a high shot on fullback Adam Doueihi who then lost the ball in the contact.

As the replay played on the big screen at the ground, Rabbitohs captain Adam Reynolds challenged the decision around 30 seconds later - well after the allotted 10 seconds had expired.

"I'll be talking to the powers that be about that one," Maguire said.

It was suggested in commentary that Reynolds had seen the replay on the big screen showing Su'a's legal tackle before he decided to challenge the call.

According to NRL rules, a skipper has 10 seconds from when the referee calls the penalty to challenge the decision, provided there is a stoppage in play.

Speaking after the 18-10 win on Friday night, Reynolds denied he had seen the shot on the big screen and said he was waiting for clarity on what the penalty was for before challenging the decision.

He said he tried to get the attention of referee Ben Cummins several times.

"I was pretty close to the player and I thought it was legal, the tackle, which obviously it was in the end," he said.

"The call came pretty late from the touch judge or the ref, so there was initially a bit of doubt from them."

Although the call went his way and led to Souths' first try of the night, Reynolds said he's not actually a fan of the captain's challenge, which was brought in this season.

"I'm a bit old school, I like the refs having a bit of a say," he said.

"The other side of it is it's good if you need it in that time.

"It's slowing the game down a little bit, although obviously we've sped it up through the play-the-ball penalties and whatnot.

"It's something to keep looking at, but it worked out for us tonight."

