Reynolds, Mitchell facing three-game bans

Latrell Mitchell and Josh Reynolds are each facing maximum three-game NRL bans following their clash in South Sydney's win over the Wests Tigers.

Reynolds has been hit with a grade-two dangerous contact charge for dangerous contact, having kicked Rabbitohs centre Campbell Graham in the head.

Reynolds was attempting to kick ahead a loose ball in the sixth minute of Friday's contest, however missed and collected Graham under his jaw.

The incident prompted Mitchell to immediately retaliate with a swinging arm, which has drawn a grade-two striking charge by the match review committee.

Both players can cop two-game bans with early guilty pleas, but risk being rubbed out for three games if they unsuccessfully fight the charge at the judiciary.

Mitchell has also been slapped with a maximum $750 fine for a careless high tackle on Tigers second-rower Luke Garner in a separate incident.

Rabbitohs forward Mark Nicholls is also looking at maximum three-game suspension for another incident involving Tigers prop Josh Aloiai.

Nicholls has been slung with a grade-two dangerous contact charge, but can reduce the ban to two matches if he takes the early guilty plea.

South Sydney captain Adam Reynolds admitted prior to the charges that losing Mitchell for any length of time would be a blow to their team.

"Hopefully he'll be there next week, but if not, we've got some quality young kids who are waiting to get their chance," he said.

"It would be a massive loss.

"Obviously he's a great player and he's got some great touches, he's had a number of try-assists and linebreaks."

The Rabbitohs face Newcastle, Canberra and then St George Illawarra over the next three weeks, with Alex Johnston a possible option in the No.1.

The Wests Tigers face Brisbane, Parramatta and the Warriors, with veteran Benji Marshall the likely replacement in the No.6.

Warriors back Peta Hiku has also been fined a maximum $750 for tripping in their loss to Gold Coast on Friday night.