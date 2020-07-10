AAP Rugby

Munster may return from injury for Storm

By AAP Newswire

Melbourne Storm star Cameron Munster - AAP

Melbourne star Cameron Munster has been given a "rough chance" of making an early return from a knee injury for Saturday's NRL clash with Canberra.

Munster was initially ruled out for up to four weeks when he suffered a grade-two medial tear in their win over the Warriors in round seven.

However, the Kangaroos five-eighth took part in Friday's captain's run and could make the flight to the nation's capital.

"We named him in the squad this week and that was basically, we were only mildly hopeful," Storm coach Craig Bellamy told reporters on Friday.

"He's trained today, which is good.

"We'll see how he pulls up (Saturday) and go from there. They thought 4-6 weeks when it started and it's only been two weeks."

Ryley Jacks has been named in the No.6 spot and will take the field if Munster doesn't feel 100 per cent on Saturday morning.

"I'm not going to take any chances with (Cameron)," Bellamy said.

"But he trained today. He didn't do all of it but we'll see how he pulls up tonight and tomorrow. If he's a little bit sore, he won't be playing.

"We're thinking he's a rough chance this week."

Munster's possible inclusion would be a huge boost for a Storm side that have lost their past three matches against the Raiders.

That run included a 12-10 upset at AAMI Park in last year's qualifying final - a contest Bellamy admits would still be fresh in some players' memories.

"The guys that played in that game, they'll always remember that," Bellamy said.

"But we can't change that, we don't want to change that. We just want to move on, look to improve each week and hopefully start playing the footy we're capable of."

