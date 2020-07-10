AAP Rugby

Pay’s play to stay on as Dogs NRL coach

By AAP Newswire

Dean Pay. - AAP

1 of 1

Dean Pay wants the chance to prosper as Canterbury coach, the under-pressure mentor putting his case forward on Friday but denying he's approached the NRL club's board about his future.

A loss to the struggling Brisbane on Saturday would sink the Bulldogs (1-7) to their worst season start since 1964.

Pay prefers to look ahead though, confident he is the coach to guide the Bulldogs back up the ladder.

"We've worked really hard over the last two or three years to get ourselves in a position where we can start to move forward now," he said.

"And of course, I want to keep coaching here.

"But my job is to make sure whatever player we do bring in here a better player and that way, we will make ourselves a better team and a better club.

"Of course we want to keep progressing and keep moving forward."

They could jump ahead of the Broncos (2-6) with a win in what will be the first time they've met as bottom-three sides.

Victory would release some pressure on the only NRL coach off contract at the end of this season.

"I think (all games are) crucial," he said, denying he had approached the club about a two-year extension.

"I haven't spoken to the board about whether they're making a decision or not, but that's out of my control.

"I'm here at the moment, so my focus is this week and it doesn't go any further than that.

"Hopefully, we can get a result tomorrow and it will help everyone at the club."

Backrower Dean Britt (back) will miss the Suncorp Stadium clash, replaced by Ofahiki Ogden, while highly-rated English prop Luke Thompson will make his NRL debut.

Latest articles

Sport

GCJFL still unsure of start date

GOULBURN Campaspe Junior Football League has announced it will run a season, although it is yet to confirm a starting date. The league is now in discussions with its 12 affiliated clubs to establish how many teams will be competing, with a deadline...

Kyabram Free Press
Sport

SDJFL targeting July 18 for season start

THE Shepparton District Junior Football League is hoping to start its season on the weekend of July 18 and 19. League officials confirmed their decision at a meeting last week, with under 10, 12, 14, 16 and youth girls’ competitions again to...

Brayden May
Sport

Pressure growing on regional clubs

A REGIONAL Sport Victoria study has profiled the concerns of sporting groups as they exit the COVID-19 shutdown, with the organisation calling for the community to bind together to get things back on track. After speaking with approximately 400 of...

Kyabram Free Press

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL look at tougher vilification penalties

The NRL is considering how to deal with future anti-vilification breaches and referee abuse while awaiting a response from Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Lewis claims Broncos divided over salaries

Queensland legend Wally Lewis claims a culture of jealousy and nastiness has split the Brisbane Broncos NRL squad over highly-paid players underperforming.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Fonua-Blake apologies for second outburst

Manly forward Addin Fonua-Blake faces more sanctions after admitting to another outburst aimed at the referee following the controversial NRL loss to Newcastle.

AAP Newswire