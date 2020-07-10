Record streak on line for Raiders, Storm

Canberra are one the verge of entering rare air and becoming the first team in history to beat Melbourne four times in the space of a year.

And Ricky Stuart has cheekily claimed if they do it on Saturday night, Bellamy will owe him a streak of his own around the Storm's Sunshine Coast camp.

Fresh off beating them twice late last year and on the NRL's resumption this year, the Raiders could become just the sixth side to record four straight wins over Melbourne.

None though have done it all within the space of 12 months, a mark Stuart would no doubt enjoy given he and Bellamy are close friends and won a premiership together at the Raiders.

"Any team coached by Craig Bellamy, you know they're going to be ready," Stuart said on Friday.

"I spoke to Craig during the week and he said that 'there's no way in the world you'll get us four times in a row. If you do I'll run around the Twin Waters gold course naked'.

"That's how confident he is. He's pretty happy up in (the Sunshine Coast) camp, he doesn't have to pay for a meal, he's got his grandkids there."

Canberra do however have more serious matters at play.

They are desperately in search of middle replacements with Sia Soliola, Emre Guler and Corey Horsburgh all ruled out long-term in the past fortnight.

It's understood they have previously contacted at least one club about possible loan deals, and are hopeful of securing some cover in the coming weeks.

"We certainly are looking and talking to managers," Stuart said.

"I'm pretty confident I might be able to get one or two. But it's about making sure it's the right player and we can get it done.

"We had good depth, but when you get three in the one position go down, you can't cover that."

In the meantime, much of that onus will fall on Josh Papalii.

While Stuart is adamant everyone must rise across the park, he is the only member of their pack to average above 100 metres per game this year.

"With his standing in the game and his seniority, he's going to be called upon," Stuart said.

"He understands it, he gets it. A number of times last year he threw the forward pack on his back and led from the front and that's what we're asking again.

"He'll be targeted, opposition teams will know that. Papa is up for it."

Meanwhile, as as for whether Stuart will join Bellamy in the nude-run wager if his team is beaten on Saturday night?

"No, it's too cold down here."