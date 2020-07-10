AAP Rugby

Fonua-Blake set to cop more NRL sanction

By AAP Newswire

Addin Fonua-Blake. - AAP

1 of 1

Manly front-rower Addin Fonua-Blake is set to cop further sanction for his abuse of NRL officials on Friday, ARL Commission chair Peter V'landys has confirmed.

Fonua-Blake has already accepted a two-game ban for calling referee Grant Atkins a "f***ing retard" at full-time in the Sea Eagles' loss to Newcastle last week.

But the fiery front-rower will be given another penalty after being found of breaking the league's anti-vilification code.

The decision comes after interim NRL boss Andrew Abdo met with Fonua-Blake, Manly chief executive Stephen Humphreys and coach Des Hasler on Thursday.

V'landys said Abdo will make the final call on the added sanction, which is widely tipped to be a five-figure fine.

"(Abdo) will make a decision today if there's a requirement for further punishment," V'landys said on 2GB radio on Friday.

V'landys is also confident Fonua-Blake has learnt his lesson, and also confirmed the league would look at changing their anti-vilification policy.

"I don't think he realised the hurt that he caused. These guys are role models and they have to appreciate that. That's a non-negotiable position," he said.

"You don't want a junior rugby league player abusing the referee and calling them names. Moreso, you don't ridicule the unfortunate or disabled in our community.

"That's just not going to be on.

"We're certainly going to be taking further action as a Commission to put a significant deterrent (so) that kids that go to school aren't going to be heckled because of their role model in rugby league saying bad things on the football ground."

Latest articles

Other sport

Back sweat replacing saliva in first Test

England quick Mark Wood has revealed bowlers were using back sweat as a substitute for saliva in the first Test against the West Indies.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Holder shines as Windies roll England

West Indies captain Jason Holder claimed career-best figures of 6-42 to put Ben Stokes’ England under pressure on day two of the first Test.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

England crumble in West Indies first Test

England, after winning the toss, have collapsed to be 5-106 at lunch on day two of the first Test against the West Indies in Southampton.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL look at tougher vilification penalties

The NRL is considering how to deal with future anti-vilification breaches and referee abuse while awaiting a response from Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Lewis claims Broncos divided over salaries

Queensland legend Wally Lewis claims a culture of jealousy and nastiness has split the Brisbane Broncos NRL squad over highly-paid players underperforming.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Fonua-Blake apologies for second outburst

Manly forward Addin Fonua-Blake faces more sanctions after admitting to another outburst aimed at the referee following the controversial NRL loss to Newcastle.

AAP Newswire