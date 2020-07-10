AAP Rugby

NZ Rugby under fire over Aust teams snub

By AAP Newswire

Gus Bell. - AAP

1 of 1

Pressure is escalating from both sides of the Tasman for New Zealand Rugby to agree to a full contingent of Australian teams in any post-Super Rugby franchise competition from next year.

NZR will next week unveil its preferred model in the wake of widespread media speculation it will favour an eight-team competition, featuring the five Kiwi franchises, two or three from Australia and possibly one from the Pacific.

Such a format would be unpalatable to Rugby Australia, which is reportedly ready to reject any proposal that doesn't feature its five Super Rugby AU teams.

RA chairman Hamish McLennan told the Sydney Morning Herald the trans-Tasman relationship had devolved to a "master-servant" dynamic which betrayed a rich heritage.

McLennan said losing Australia's larger population base and economic strength would be body blow to NZ Rugby and that he was prepared to walk away and establish an alternative Australian-only competition.

There are also strong suggestions RA's offer of pool games to NZ if it wins hosting rights for the 2027 World Cup will be withdrawn if it isn't met halfway.

McLennan echoed the words of Waratahs coach Rob Penney, a Kiwi, who said on Thursday NZ Rugby would shoot itself in the foot if it didn't open the door to a greater Australian influence.

NZR Chief executive Mark Robinson wouldn't comment on speculation and said he had yet to hear Australia's preferences.

Robinson said his board would only see details of the Aratipu review into future competitions for the first time next week.

There is speculation NZ bosses won't stomach a half-and-half cut of teams because of the perceived weakness of the Australian teams, which would dilute fan engagement.

McLennan last month admitted Australia lacks NZ's player and team depth.

However, the Australian cause received a boost from respected Blues assistant coach Tom Coventry, who believed it was important to retain close ties with Australia to help haul up their standards.

He backed the thoughts of new Wallabies coach Dave Rennie, who believed the Australian national team would improve quickly if its players were exposed to a fully-fledged trans-Tasman competition.

"He needs to see them in a trans-Tasman series pushing the Kiwi teams. We all want that to happen as well," Coventry said.

"You watch them play the opening round (of Super Rugby AU) and some good football was being played. There are some good young coaches over there, they're being mentored well, and they're in a state of rebuilding.

"They just need a good competition to grow that and that's why we'll probably play a big part in helping them grow."

Latest articles

Sport

Best Battles | Seymour sinks Saints in early season match-up

An in-form Saad Saad was the star of the show in Seymour’s early season contest with Benalla, his eight goals going a long way to securing a five-point win for the Lions.

Meg Saultry
Sport

Six-week lockdown ends junior Lions hope for season

Seymour has announced its withdrawal of all four teams from the Goulburn Valley League’s planned junior competition which is scheduled to start later this month.

Meg Saultry
Sport

AFL Masters gets old and new players back in the mix

Football for fun - that is the mantra of AFL Masters. And in a year where very little senior football will be played, a continued outlet for exercise and mateship could prove crucial for regional players.

Meg Saultry

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL look at tougher vilification penalties

The NRL is considering how to deal with future anti-vilification breaches and referee abuse while awaiting a response from Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Lewis claims Broncos divided over salaries

Queensland legend Wally Lewis claims a culture of jealousy and nastiness has split the Brisbane Broncos NRL squad over highly-paid players underperforming.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Fonua-Blake apologies for second outburst

Manly forward Addin Fonua-Blake faces more sanctions after admitting to another outburst aimed at the referee following the controversial NRL loss to Newcastle.

AAP Newswire