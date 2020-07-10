AAP Rugby

Leilua not long-term NRL issue: Maguire

By AAP Newswire

Joey Leilua - AAP

1 of 1

Michael Maguire insists discipline won't be an ongoing issue for Joey Leilua as the Wests Tigers' centre starts a four-game NRL ban for a cheap shot on Dylan Edwards.

Leilua emerged as the bad boy of the Tigers' loss last week to Penrith, penalised late in the game and sin-binned for hitting Edwards high off the ball.

Long known as a strike attacking player, Leilua still has a reputation for brain fades, suspended at the end of last year for dropping his knees into the back of a player.

Emotions clearly had the better of him before the Edwards incident, aggrieved that his brother Luciano had been hit high and taken from the field earlier.

But that won't wash at a club where Maguire is desperately trying to fix a culture of shooting themselves in the foot in games.

"He's well aware of the situation. I didn't have to say too much. He has been in the game long enough," Maguire said.

"And if he wants to become the player he is capable of becoming, he's got to be on the field.

"He is an incredible player - we all know that. And he can do some incredible things on the field.

"He's just got to make sure he is disciplined around the things he does.

"He's just got to make sure he is on there. He's just got to make sure he is in the right headspace."

Maguire's comments came as Leilua's former coach Brad Fittler claimed he had not seen any improvement in the centre's control since he debuted him as a 20-year-old.

Now 28, Leilua only arrived at the Tigers this summer on a three-year deal, leaving Canberra after last year's grand-final loss.

"It's about owning it," Maguire said.

"Joey is well aware of it. We want him on the field. That's where we want him.

"Joey will go away, I will get him fitter than what he has been and he will come back in better shape, no doubt."

Latest articles

News

Winter Sessions livestream returns this weekend

The popular Winter Sessions music performances return this weekend, livestreaming local performers into lounge rooms on Saturday night. For the third fortnightly session, audiences can catch Shepparton singer Stevie Renee Skurrie deliver some big...

John Lewis
News

Silent reminder

A graphic reminder of an appalling statistic will confront walkers and cyclists in the centre of Shepparton tomorrow. Shepparton Region Reconciliation Group members together with members and supporters of Shepparton’s indigenous community have...

John Lewis
News

South Sudanese day postponed

South Sudanese Independence Day celebrations have been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Goulburn Valley South Sudanese Community Association spokesperson Thon Thon said members wished to acknowledge all South Sudanese community members and...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL look at tougher vilification penalties

The NRL is considering how to deal with future anti-vilification breaches and referee abuse while awaiting a response from Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Lewis claims Broncos divided over salaries

Queensland legend Wally Lewis claims a culture of jealousy and nastiness has split the Brisbane Broncos NRL squad over highly-paid players underperforming.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Fonua-Blake apologies for second outburst

Manly forward Addin Fonua-Blake faces more sanctions after admitting to another outburst aimed at the referee following the controversial NRL loss to Newcastle.

AAP Newswire