Raiders denied bigger NRL crowd for Storm

Canberra's hopes of having a crowd of 6000 for Saturday night's NRL blockbuster against Melbourne have been dashed by prolonged coronavirus restrictions.

The Raiders had initially hoped to have GIO Stadium back to 25 per cent capacity for the match, as the ACT moved in line with NSW's restrictions.

However, this week's discovery of four cases in the nation's capital for the first time in a month has meant a delay in the next stage of easing restrictions.

As a result, just 1500 fans will be allowed into Saturday's match - the same number who watched last week's defeat of St George Illawarra.

It comes after NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed on Thursday there would be no roll back of restrictions as yet in her state.

Crowds therefore will be allowed again into matches this round in NSW, with the 8000 permitted entry at Newcastle on Sunday the most for any NRL game in the state since the shutdown.

In Queensland, Cbus Super Stadium can have up to 50 per cent capacity for the first time after only 2000 had been let in last week against Cronulla.

However, it's expected the Titans will still limit numbers as they ease crowds back up to that mark.

NRL CROWD CAPACITIES FOR ROUND NINE:

* Cowboys vs Roosters, Queensland Country Bank Stadium: 7500

* Titans vs Warriors, Cbus Super Stadium: TBC

* Rabbitohs vs Tigers, Bankwest Stadium: 7500

* Sharks vs Panthers, Kogarah: 2900

* Broncos vs Bulldogs, Suncorp Stadium: 10,000

* Raiders vs Storm, GIO Stadium: 1500

* Knights vs Eels, McDonald Jones Stadium: 8000

* Dragons vs Sea Eagles, Kogarah Oval: 2900.

