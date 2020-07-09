AAP Rugby

NRL home woes a concern for Titans coach

By AAP Newswire

Justin Holbrook. - AAP

1 of 1

Gold Coast coach Justin Holbrook is hoping a more settled week for the Titans can help them snap an unwanted home record.

Last weekend's heavy defeat against Cronulla means the Titans have now lost a club-record 10 straight matches at CBUS Super Stadium.

It's a losing streak that extends back to round six last year.

Unfortunately for Holbrook's men, they face a Warriors team this Friday that simply love playing on the Gold Coast.

Since 2011 the Warriors have won eight of nine games in Robina, easily their best away record in that time.

The Titans have also won just two of 18 matches against the Warriors in the past nine years.

After losing winger Phil Sami and Kevin Proctor to injury in the days before the Sharks' match, Holbrook is hopeful a less disrupted preparation will aid his team against the Warriors.

"We had a tough game last week. We had a lot of injuries during the week which makes it really hard," Holbrook said.

"Then you're going in and playing a game with guys in all different positions.

"At least this week we've had a normal week's training and we've got guys that are still playing out of position, at least we've had a chance to prepare."

With Mitch Rein (ankle) joining the Titans' injury list, Holbrook has moved Erin Clark into the starting No.9 role for the Warriors match.

There'll also be an NRL debut for Treymain Spry on the wing with Corey Thompson moving back to fullback.

The Warriors, who completed a thrilling comeback win over Brisbane in Gosford last weekend, welcome back captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck from suspension while Chanel Harris-Tavita will start at five-eighth in place of Kodi Nikorima (concussion).

KEY MATCH STATS

* Gold Coast have lost a club record 10 straight matches at CBUS Super Stadium, conceding 24 points or more in their past eight matches at the venue.

* The Warriors have won 16 of 18 matches against the Titans since 2011, including eight of nine on the Gold Coast.

* Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has scored six tries in his past eight matches against the Titans, including one in each of last year's two games.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton refugee and migrant services tackle negativity towards ethnic communities

Local refugee and migrant services are concerned negativity is building around ethnic communities in the wake of Victoria’s surge in COVID-19 cases. Some of the 10 suburbs recently identified as the state’s coronavirus hotspots have large culturally...

Charmayne Allison
News

Local small business could benefit from rule changes to energy bills

Local small businesses struggling to pay their energy bills since the downturn in business activity due to COVID-19 restrictions could benefit from proposed rule changes by the state energy regulator. The Essential Services Commission has published...

Charmayne Allison
News

Two men charged with drug supply at Tocumwal border checkpoint

Two men have been charged after being detected in possession of prohibited drugs as they crossed the border from Victoria into NSW on Tuesday. About 9.40 am, police were enforcing the closure of the Newell Hwy at Tocumwal, when they stopped and...

Cobram Courier

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL look at tougher vilification penalties

The NRL is considering how to deal with future anti-vilification breaches and referee abuse while awaiting a response from Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Lewis claims Broncos divided over salaries

Queensland legend Wally Lewis claims a culture of jealousy and nastiness has split the Brisbane Broncos NRL squad over highly-paid players underperforming.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Fonua-Blake apologies for second outburst

Manly forward Addin Fonua-Blake faces more sanctions after admitting to another outburst aimed at the referee following the controversial NRL loss to Newcastle.

AAP Newswire