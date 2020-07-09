AAP Rugby

Hunt returns via the bench for Waratahs

By AAP Newswire

Karmichael Hunt. - AAP

NSW Waratahs coach Rob Penney has resisted rushing Karmichael Hunt back, naming an unchanged starting line-up with the veteran centre on the bench for Saturday's clash with the returning Western Force at the SCG.

Penney showed faith in the players who improved on the Waratahs' early-season efforts despite losing 32-26 to Queensland Reds in the opening Super Rugby AU match last week.

Hunt returns from injury but Joey Walton and Alex Newsome continue their partnership in midfield.

Likewise fellow Wallaby Jack Demspey remains on the bench after young blindside flanker Lachie Swinton impressed with some ferocious defence against the Reds.

NSW Waratahs team: Jack Maddocks, James Ramm, Alex Newsome, Joey Walton, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Will Harrison, Mitch Short, Will Harris, Michael Hooper, Lachie Swinton, Rob Simmons (capt), Ned Hanigan, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Robbie Abel, Angus Bell. Res: Tom Horton, Tetera Faulkner, Tiaan Tauakipulu, Jack Demspey, Michael McDonald, Ben Donaldson/Tepai Moeroa, Karmichael Hunt.

