Hunt returns via the bench for Waratahs

NSW Waratahs coach Rob Penney has resisted rushing Karmichael Hunt back, naming an unchanged starting line-up with the veteran centre on the bench for Saturday's clash with the returning Western Force at the SCG.

Penney showed faith in the players who improved on the Waratahs' early-season efforts despite losing 32-26 to Queensland Reds in the opening Super Rugby AU match last week.