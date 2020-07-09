AAP Rugby

Force play it safe with Godwin, Holmes

By AAP Newswire

Jeremy Thrush - AAP

1 of 1

Western Force coach Tim Sampson will err on the side of caution by starting former Wallabies Kyle Godwin and Greg Holmes on the bench in Saturday's clash with the NSW Waratahs.

Godwin and Holmes were forced into quarantine late last month after signing with the Force, and Sampson doesn't want to increase their risk of injury by playing them for a full game.

"We have included a few of the new signings on the bench for this first outing as we have to be very careful how we manage their workload, given they have been in quarantine for some time," Sampson said.

"There are also a number of Force youngsters who will be getting their first taste of rugby at this level, which will be a great experience for them."

Prop Pek Cowan is still in quarantine and will miss the clash with NSW at the SCG, while former Reds scrumhalf Nick Frisby was also unavailable.

Former All Blacks lock Jeremy Thrush headlines the Force's starting line-up, while other familiar faces include Kieran Longbottom, Brynard Stander, Ian Prior, Jono Lance and Marcel Brache.

The starting line-up also contains plenty of names that will be unfamiliar to most rugby fans in Australia.

Prop Angus Wagner, winger Byron Ralston, flanker Tevin Ferris, inside centre Nick Jooste and fullback Jack McGregor are among the generation next who will be aiming to make a name for themselves in Australia's new rugby competition.

Saturday's match marks the Force's first foray back into Super Rugby ranks since they were controversially axed at the end of 2017.

Force squad: Jack McGregor, Byron Ralston, Marcel Brache, Nick Jooste, Brad Lacey, Jono Lance, Ian Prior (capt), Brynard Stander, Tevin Ferris, Henry Stowers, Fergus Lee-Warner, Jeremy Thrush, Kieran Longbottom, Feleti Kaitu'u, Angus Wagner. Reserves: Andrew Ready, Chris Heiberg, Greg Holmes, Johan Bardoul, Ollie Callen, Jacob Abel, Henry Taefu, Kyle Godwin.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton refugee and migrant services tackle negativity towards ethnic communities

Local refugee and migrant services are concerned negativity is building around ethnic communities in the wake of Victoria’s surge in COVID-19 cases. Some of the 10 suburbs recently identified as the state’s coronavirus hotspots have large culturally...

Charmayne Allison
News

Local small business could benefit from rule changes to energy bills

Local small businesses struggling to pay their energy bills since the downturn in business activity due to COVID-19 restrictions could benefit from proposed rule changes by the state energy regulator. The Essential Services Commission has published...

Charmayne Allison
News

Two men charged with drug supply at Tocumwal border checkpoint

Two men have been charged after being detected in possession of prohibited drugs as they crossed the border from Victoria into NSW on Tuesday. About 9.40 am, police were enforcing the closure of the Newell Hwy at Tocumwal, when they stopped and...

Cobram Courier

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL look at tougher vilification penalties

The NRL is considering how to deal with future anti-vilification breaches and referee abuse while awaiting a response from Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Lewis claims Broncos divided over salaries

Queensland legend Wally Lewis claims a culture of jealousy and nastiness has split the Brisbane Broncos NRL squad over highly-paid players underperforming.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Fonua-Blake apologies for second outburst

Manly forward Addin Fonua-Blake faces more sanctions after admitting to another outburst aimed at the referee following the controversial NRL loss to Newcastle.

AAP Newswire