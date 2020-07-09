AAP Rugby

Titans coach avoiding Fifita tug of war

By AAP Newswire

Gold Coast coach Justin Holbrook is keeping his head down in the NRL tug of war between the Titans and Brisbane for David Fifita.

The Titans have reportedly tabled a mammoth offer of $1.25m-a-year for 2021 for the star forward.

Fifita had earlier on Wednesday told the Broncos he would remain at Red Hill.

He'd originally told Brisbane he was going to snub a $700,000-a-year contract extension in favour of a $1.1m-per-season offer from the Titans but changed his mind and indicated he'd committed to the Broncos.

That was until the Titans came back with their improved deal.

The barnstorming 20-year-old is expected to make a final call on his future when he returns to Broncos training next week.

Holbrook says he hasn't spoken to Fifita during the process and is leaving the decision in the player's hands.

"He's got a big decision to make and there's a lot going on there so we'll leave it up to him," the Titans coach said.

"There's a lot going on so I'll leave it at that, wherever it finishes, it finishes."

If the Titans are able to land Fifita it will be a recruiting coup for the club but would also leave them with a significant portion of their salary cap tied up in two players.

Half Ash Taylor's $1m-a-season deal runs until the end of the 2021 campaign meaning over $2m of the club's cap would be going to just two players.

It's a scenario Holbrook is comfortable with if it eventuates.

"You need big money signings, you need your hard working guys that aren't on big money as well. It's a mixture," he said.

"Recruitment's ongoing, it's not just today or it won't be done when Dave makes his decision. It's ongoing all the time ... it's part of the job, there's always something happening in that area."

