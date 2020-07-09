Lam pulled out of Roosters box for Cowboys

Lachlan Lam is set to make his first appearance of the NRL season but that doesn't mean he hasn't already made an impact for the Sydney Roosters this year.

Lam will play his first game since June last year when he comes off the bench in Thursday's clash with North Queensland.

But while it's his first outing, coach Trent Robinson has revealed how Lam has influenced the playing group.

Since the league's return from the coronavirus lockdown, the son of former Roosters halfback Adrian Lam has sat alongside Robinson in the coach's box.

"I'm sure that's not where he wanted to be sitting for that period of time so it's good to get him out on the field," Robinson said.

"He's been one of our best trainers over the last two months, three months. So I'm really looking forward to getting him out there in a multitude of positions."

The decision to bring the 22-year-old playmaker, who made his first-grade debut last year, into the box was intentional.

And it wasn't just for him to gain some valuable experience.

"Especially in a key position like Lachy plays, his understanding and how he sees the game can develop him," Robinson said.

"But he's also there to add. He knows our system as well as I do so it's about him adding information during that time and he's been invaluable, he's been great."

The Roosters will take on a Cowboys outfit that has moved star fullback Valentine Holmes to the wing in favour of Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.

It will be the first time Robinson's men travel to Townsville since 2016, when they were embarrassed 40-0.

"We've seen their different styles of play. They're obviously trying to get some consistency in their playing positions," Robinson said.

"So I looked at the way they played over the last month, understand what we need to do to defend the things that they want to throw at us.

"And then we've sort of looked at some opportunities for us to attack them. So yeah, we're looking forward to travelling up there and playing."