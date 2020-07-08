AAP Rugby

Moses coy on NRL injury return date

By AAP Newswire

Parramatta playmaker Mitchell Moses says he won't rush back from a calf injury, admitting he is unsure of when he will return for the NRL leaders.

Moses was initially only expected to miss two games after going down in the Eels' thrilling golden-point win over Canberra almost a fortnight ago.

But Moses would not put a timeframe on his comeback, saying he was easing into his recovery after aggravating a calf tear suffered during the NRL's coronavirus shutdown.

"I am not too sure, it is pretty slow progress at the moment," he told Fox League's NRL Tonight.

"I hurt it in the COVID break. I tore it pretty bad. I just twinged it a bit in that game (against Raiders) so I don't want to rush back too early.

"I don't really know when I will be back. Hopefully it is sooner rather than later."

Moses said it was frustrating watching the Eels thrash North Queensland 42-4 last round, his first game watching from the sidelines.

But he had no problem taking a "softly, softly" approach to his recovery after seeing the Eels continue to dominate in his absence.

Ex-St George Illawarra Dragon Jai Field made his Eels debut to replace Moses at halfback with Dylan Brown stepping up at five-eighth behind a dominant Parramatta pack against the Cowboys.

"Jai has come in and done a great job. He's new to the club but fit right in," Moses said.

"It was tough to watch on the weekend but the boys are doing their job so that is not going to make me rush back."

Moses also looked forward to watching fiery lock Nathan Brown return from a two week ban against Newcastle on Sunday.

It marked the second time Brown had copped a two match suspension but Moses didn't want the forward to change his aggressive approach against the Knights.

"Not at all. I thought he was pretty unlucky with the last suspension," he said.

"I don't think it deserved two weeks at all. I think he was a bit hard done by there - it was a simple accident.

"All the energy that he brings, the intensity, the aggression - he's been outstanding for us.

"He's a big leader in our pack. We don't want him to change at all."

