Storm’s home NRL games on Sunshine Coast

Melbourne will play their next three NRL home games at Sunshine Coast Stadium, with 6000 fans expected for their first match on Friday week against Gold Coast.

While their real home goes into stage 3 lockdown for the next six weeks to try to get on top of rising COVID-19 cases, the Storm are strengthening ties with their Queensland base.

As well as the Titans in round 10, they will also host successive matches there in early August against Newcastle and Canterbury.

The Storm relocated two weeks ago from Melbourne to the Twin Waters resort, and are resigned to spending the remainder of the NRL season there.

Storm boss Dave Donaghy said the club was delighted to have Sunshine Coast Stadium as its temporary home ground as the unpredictable 2020 season continued.

"The squad has transitioned extremely well to the coast and they're very much looking forward to making Sunshine Coast Stadium home for our next three allocated home matches," Donaghy said.

"While we have played trial games here in the past, these will be our first official NRL games."

A decision will be made at a later date on the Storm's remaining 2020 home matches.

