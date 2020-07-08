Sharks’ No.1 NRL role 2nd nature for Dugan

Josh Dugan expects his return to fullback will be second nature for him but the Cronulla NRL veteran insists he doesn't want to stay there too long.

Dugan will fill in for the injured Matt Moylan in Saturday's clash with Penrith, in the 30-year-old's first game at fullback since the end of last year.

The Sharks this week have rallied around a frustrated Moylan, who faces another month on the sidelines with persistent hamstring problems.

But in the meantime, Dugan is confident his body is up for the challenge after battling knee injuries all summer and before the coronavirus shutdown.

"It's going to be different; I haven't done a whole lot at the back," he said.

"But it's a little bit second nature for me. I know all the structures of the team - I know how we defend. I'm hoping it's pretty seamless.

"My knee is holding up all good in training.

"We're just training smarter, not harder. When we are on the field, we are doing everything the best we can."

Once the biggest point of contention three years ago when he left St George Illawarra, Dugan has made a home for himself in the centres.

He would ideally stay there. The six-straight weeks he's spent out wide is the most-consecutive games he strung together in one position since May 2016.

He's since missed 33 games through injury, played 36 at fullback, nine on the wing and 21 at centre.

That includes last year, when he changed positions 11 times.

"Having consistent and consecutive games in a position is best for me," Dugan said.

"I feel like I was starting to hit my straps at centre playing some games, starting to get that strength defensively again and starting to run the ball strong.

"But unfortunately, Moyza is out so I may be at the back for the next few weeks.

"If I can pick up and play half decent footy at the back and keep doing that every week, I'll be happy."

Dugan said Moylan was "rattled" by the latest injury, after already missing three games this year with two separate calf and hamstring issues.

The former NSW State of Origin star played just 11 games last year due to similar issues, prompting the Sharks to investigate the cause of the persistent problems.

"No doubt it is taking a toll (on him)," captain Wade Graham said.

"Even before this one, if you have an injury that is on and off for so long and you work hard to manage it, it takes a toll regardless.

"But he is a tough guy. He'll take this week to process it all. He's allowed to be disappointed and frustrated.

"But once this week is done, he will start that rehab process again and really try to get back out on the field."