D-day looms in NRL tug of war over Fifita

The tug of war over NRL star David Fifita may not end until next week after Gold Coast Titans made another big money play on Wednesday.

Titans performance and culture boss Mal Meninga has reportedly tabled a counter offer worth a staggering $1.25 million for 2021 after the in-demand forward completed another backflip and told Brisbane on Wednesday he would remain at Red Hill.

It is another twist in what is arguably the most confusing contract negotiations in Broncos history.

But Fifita's mother Gwen believes her son will make a final decision when he returns for Broncos training next week after Saturday's NRL clash with Canterbury.

Until then it seems his future will remain a guessing game judging by a dramatic 24 hours for the barnstorming 20-year-old.

Brisbane last week thought they had their man when Fifita verbally agreed to a $700,000 a year contract extension, the most the club can afford due to salary cap constraints.

Yet Fifita reportedly rang Broncos coach Anthony Seibold, recruitment officer Peter Nolan and club director Darren Lockyer on Tuesday night to tell them he would be playing for Gold Coast in 2021 after the Titans tabled a $1.1 million a season offer.

In another twist, Seven Network said Fifita on Tuesday night asked for a one season loan to the Titans before returning for a cashed up multi-year deal at Brisbane from 2022 when the club had more cap space.

The Broncos knocked that offer back and were resigned to losing their star forward.

The rollercoaster ride continued on Wednesday when Fifita rang the Broncos power trio again to say he was still hopeful of staying at the NRL club and had not made up his mind.

Then came Meninga's $1.25 million trump card - money that would make Fifita the equal highest paid NRL player along with Manly's Daly Cherry-Evans.

Fifita's mother said her son was no closer to making up his mind but believed a deadline loomed next week.

"Today he says he wants to be with the Broncos. Tomorrow it might be the Titans again," she told The Australian.

"He is very close (to a decision). He wants to make a decision before he returns (to Broncos training) and he returns next week."

Further complicating matters, Fifita is in the middle of a management dispute with Steve Deacon.

While offered a lucrative five-season Titans offer, Fifita only wants to sign a 12-month contract because his deal with Deacon ends next year.

Brisbane will be hoping Fifita follows the lead of his mate, exciting teenager Tesi Niu, who on Wednesday rejected his own lucrative Titans offer to remain at the Broncos for 2021.