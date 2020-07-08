AAP Rugby

Storm coy on Munster injury comeback

By AAP Newswire

Cameron Munster - AAP

1 of 1

Melbourne prop Christian Welch is coy on whether Cameron Munster will make a stunning recovery from a knee injury to play in Saturday's NRL clash against Canberra.

Eyebrows were raised when Munster was surprisingly named as 19th man by the Storm barely 24 hours after the Queensland star claimed his knee injury was worse than first thought, and faced at least another five weeks on the sidelines.

The playmaker was initially ruled out for three to four weeks after suffering a grade-two medial ligament tear in Melbourne's round-seven thrashing of the Warriors.

Asked if Munster was about to pull off a medical miracle against the Raiders, Welch said: "I don't know. It's above my pay grade whether he is playing or not.

"We haven't seen too much of him. He's been working with the physio rehabbing his knee and getting through that.

"We have a couple of days before the game so we will see how he goes but we are looking forward to having him back in the team."

Canberra have their own injury woes with props Sia Soliola (facial fracture) and Emre Guler (ankle) becoming the latest members of their pack to go down.

Dunamis Lui and Josh Papalii are the new starting front-row replacing Guler (8-10 weeks) and Soliola, who may miss the rest of the season, with Kai O'Donnell making his NRL debut off the bench.

The Raiders were already reeling from the loss of Corey Horsburgh (foot) and English import John Bateman (shoulder).

But forward Welsh is certain the injury-ravaged Raiders pack will be as tough as ever due to the presence of Papalii and Elliott Whitehead.

"They are such a strong unit. They have Josh Papalii who is arguably the best front-rower in the game and some other really strong forwards," he said.

"The other Pommy backrower (Elliot Whitehead) is outstanding to be honest. Whitehead is quality and flies under the radar a bit.

"I don't think there is much to exploit to be honest."

Meanwhile, Welch said Melbourne were preparing mentally to remain at their Sunshine Coast base indefinitely after being told by the NRL they would not be allowed to return to Victoria until at least 28 days after coronavirus infections subside.

"We are getting our heads around putting our roots down here for a long time - that's the reality we have to consider, the way Victoria is going sadly," he said.

Latest articles

News

Artists paint Goulburn Valley cheerful amid challenging times

Art has many intangible, yet undeniable powers. Among them, and in my opinion, the most important right now, is the ability to provide solace during challenging times. Over the past month, I’ve encountered a number of artists in the Goulburn...

Shepparton News
News

Holiday-makers rush to escape border closures

The Goulburn Valley Hwy between Shepparton and Cobram was filled with caravans and holiday-makers from Melbourne on Tuesday, trying to beat the Murray River border closure. Several travellers on the road reported to The News a large number of...

Geoff Adams
News

Dani’s nine marathons in nine days raises money for good cause

Just the thought of running a marathon might send nasty muscle pains down the hamstrings for many, but it barely makes Dani McLaren break a sweat. Last week, the Shepparton mum completed her ninth marathon . . . in nine days. Due to...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Lewis claims Broncos divided over salaries

Queensland legend Wally Lewis claims a culture of jealousy and nastiness has split the Brisbane Broncos NRL squad over highly-paid players underperforming.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Fonua-Blake apologies for second outburst

Manly forward Addin Fonua-Blake faces more sanctions after admitting to another outburst aimed at the referee following the controversial NRL loss to Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Glenn’s anguish after Broncos’ NRL loss

Brisbane skipper Alex Glenn says he has never endured such a difficult period at the club in 12 seasons as the Broncos had slumped to another NRL loss.

AAP Newswire