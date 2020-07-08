AAP Rugby

Wounded Raiders’ crowd lift for Storm game

Injury-hit Canberra have received a timely boost with an increased crowd of almost 6000 fans allowed for Saturday night's NRL blockbuster against Melbourne.

The ACT Government have confirmed that GIO Stadium will be allowed to be filled to 25 per cent capacity, moving in line with laws already passed in NSW.

That means a maximum crowd of 5974 will be permitted to enter, almost four-times the 1500 fans who were able to watch last week's win over St George Illawarra.

The news comes as a good time for the Raiders, who have endured a difficult week off the field.

Veteran forward Sia Soliola underwent surgery on his facial fracture on Wednesday, meaning he could have potentially played his last game at the club.

The Raiders are also without fellow forwards Corey Horsburgh and John Bateman indefinitely, while Emre Guler has also been ruled out for 10 weeks with an ankle injury.

"It's a big challenge for the forwards at the moment," fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad said.

"They understand they are going to have to step up and play a little bit more minutes and do a little bit more work.

"It's unfortunate, (Sia) was a massive part of our team and where we wanted to go.

"It's a good opportunity for the young boys coming up. Kai (O'Donnell) is debuting this weekend, it's nice to see a young kid get a shot."

The Raiders are one of the few teams to have had the better of Melbourne in recent years.

They knocked them over in last year's finals, and shot to title favouritism when they beat them 22-6 on the competition's resumption.

Since then though the Storm have been undefeated, while Canberra have won just two from five.

"We understand we got them a little underdone," Nicoll-Klokstad said.

"They have really built on their game since then and are playing really good footy."

"They're very dangerous, they have been a top-four side for a long time now and are a heavyweights of the competition.

We won't be going into this game lightly. We understand they are a championship team."

