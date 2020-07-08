Raiders’ NRL crowd lift on hold for Storm

Canberra's planned return to crowds has been put on hold as they seek assurances on whether 6000 fans will be allowed into Saturday night's NRL blockbuster against Melbourne.

The ACT government earlier this week opened the door for GIO Stadium to be filled to 25 per cent capacity, moving in line with laws already passed in NSW.

That initially meant a maximum crowd of 5974 would be permitted to enter, almost four times the 1500 fans who were able to watch last week's win over St George Illawarra.

However, Wednesday's discovery of three new coronavirus cases - the first in a month - in the nation's capital prompted chief minister Andrew Barr to signal a slowdown in Friday's easing of restrictions.

Tickets for the match were put on hold immediately by the club and stadium as they waited to see if Saturday's fixture and crowd hopes were affected.

The hope of a return of fans had come at a good time for the Raiders, who have endured a difficult week off the field.

Veteran forward Sia Soliola underwent surgery on Wednesday on his facial fracture, meaning he might have played his last game at the club.

The Raiders are also without fellow forwards Corey Horsburgh and John Bateman indefinitely, while Emre Guler has also been ruled out for 10 weeks with an ankle injury.

"It's a big challenge for the forwards at the moment," fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad said.

"They understand they are going to have to step up and play a little bit more minutes and do a little bit more work.

"It's unfortunate, (Sia) was a massive part of our team and where we wanted to go.

"It's a good opportunity for the young boys coming up. Kai (O'Donnell) is debuting this weekend - it's nice to see a young kid get a shot."

The Raiders are one of the few teams in recent years to have had the better of Melbourne.

They knocked them over in last year's finals, and shot to title favouritism when they beat them 22-6 on the competition's resumption.

Since then though, the Storm have been undefeated, while Canberra have won just two from five.

"We understand we got them a little underdone," Nicoll-Klokstad said.

"They have really built on their game since then and are playing really good footy."

"They're very dangerous, they have been a top-four side for a long time now and are a heavyweight of the competition.

We won't be going into this game lightly. We understand they are a championship team."