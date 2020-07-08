AAP Rugby

Roosters NRL depth to be further tested

By AAP Newswire

Sydney Roosters' Daniel Tupou - AAP

1 of 1

He's lost four players in two weeks - including skipper Boyd Cordner - but Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson insists he has the NRL depth to cover their injury toll.

The Roosters will be without Cordner (concussion) and Daniel Tupou (ankle) when they travel to Townsville to face North Queensland on Thursday.

Robinson confirmed Tupou, who is arguably in career-best form, will have to undergo surgery and be sidelined for eight weeks.

"Amazing, incredible consistent fire over the time that I've been here and just loved by his teammates," Robinson said of Tupou on Wednesday.

"Obviously needs eight weeks and we'll get some of the other guys in."

Cordner has been rested, against his own wishes, having copped a heavy knock late in their extra-time loss to Melbourne last week.

"He just treats himself with disdain the time when he plays," Robinson said.

"There's only one gear for Boyd, so sometimes we have to make a decision to pull back.

"There's been a couple of big weeks in a row, so we get the recovery his body needs to go as hard as he wants to go."

The pair's absence comes a week after the two-time defending premiers lost the services of Victor Radley and Sam Verrills to season-ending ACL injuries.

But Robinson is confident in players stepping in to fill the void, pointing out that he had his entire squad available just twice last year.

"No one knew Sam Verrills last year," he said.

"I had the same questions last year.

"Opportunities get created, and then Sam comes through.

"This creates opportunity. The depth of a squad is important.

"And that's you know that's why teams play between 28- 32 players in a season."

The Roosters take on the Cowboys who have also been hampered by injury, with Justin O'Neill (concussion) and Tom Opacic (knee) unavailable.

North Queensland coach Paul Green made the surprise decision on Tuesday to shift star fullback Valentine Holmes to the wing in favour of Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.

"I found out last night like everybody else," Robinson said of the Cowboys' backline rejig.

"Obviously we've looked at the last few weeks, at fullback and then obviously his wing play.

"There's no emotion that you attach to any of that.

"You just go back and review some film on how they played in those different positions and defend it.

"That's that's as much energy as we give it."

Latest articles

Competition

Survey winners

Thank you to everyone who completed our survey on “How do you keep up to date with local news?” and congratulations to those who were lucky to win a three month, full digital subscription to The News: Neroli Cochrane, Shepparton Dean...

Shepparton News
Lifestyle

Big trip not on the cards yet | Reel life

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water, the COVID-19 virus has reared its ugly head and is once again threatening a second wave of lock-downs. I, like most others, thought we had dodged the worst of the pandemic, but the...

Shepparton News
Opinion

We have more to learn from animals than animals have to learn from us

SANDY LLOYD IS TALKING TO THE ANIMALS Last week I heard a man on the radio describe the best thing that had happened to him all year. It wasn’t what you might think at this point in a year that’s been turned upside-down, first by...

Sandy Lloyd

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Lewis claims Broncos divided over salaries

Queensland legend Wally Lewis claims a culture of jealousy and nastiness has split the Brisbane Broncos NRL squad over highly-paid players underperforming.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Fonua-Blake apologies for second outburst

Manly forward Addin Fonua-Blake faces more sanctions after admitting to another outburst aimed at the referee following the controversial NRL loss to Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Glenn’s anguish after Broncos’ NRL loss

Brisbane skipper Alex Glenn says he has never endured such a difficult period at the club in 12 seasons as the Broncos had slumped to another NRL loss.

AAP Newswire