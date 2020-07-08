AAP Rugby

Remote Rennie lays out Wallabies approach

By AAP Newswire

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie - AAP

1 of 1

Coach Dave Rennie is unruffled by his separation from the Wallabies as he solidifies plans to promote youth and spurn off-shore players to get immediate results.

Officially a week into his latest role, it is still about a month until Kiwi Rennie hits the training fields of Australia.

Having completed two weeks of quarantine in Auckland, Rennie is spending a fortnight in his home town of Palmerston North before departing for Sydney - where another 14 days of isolation awaits.

The 56-year-old insists he is comfortable with the set-up in which assistant coaches Matt Taylor and Scott Wisemantel connect directly with Super Rugby AU teams while he touches base remotely.

Rennie was pleased with what he saw from the first round of games in the 12-week competition, further cementing his reluctance to look overseas for players - describing that selection method as a "slippery slope".

"I reckon the ideal scenario is that we keep picking from within Australia, encourage players to stay there if they want to be Wallabies," he told Sky Sport NZ.

"I'm looking forward to identifying some of those good young kids and developing them really quickly, hopefully through Super Rugby.

"It doesn't mean that we won't grab someone from overseas but it won't be wholesale like South Africa does."

Rennie is encouraged by the recent success of Australian age group teams against New Zealand and won't rule out throwing rookies into this year's Bledisloe Cup, if the series goes ahead.

He believes the youngsters could inject the positivity he's after, given the Wallabies' 18 years of pain against the All Blacks.

"It's so much about belief when you haven't beaten the All Blacks for so long. Players lack confidence," he said.

"We've got a lot of young kids that have had success against NZ teams so they're not scarred from the past.

"While there's probably more depth in NZ, our job is to assemble 30-40 guys who we think can be really competitive."

Rennie said World Cup planning has not been on his agenda.

His sole focus is October 10, which he remains adamant will be the first Bledisloe Cup Test date in Wellington, even though details of the Trans-Tasman series are yet to be announced.

If accurate, he would have about three weeks of unhindered preparation with Wallabies players after the Super Rugby AU final on September 19.

"It's not an enormous amount of time so we're getting a lot of planning done," Rennie said.

"Obviously there's talk about 2023 but we need to win now.

"I think we need to have high expectations and work hard to achieve it."

Latest articles

Competition

Survey winners

Thank you to everyone who completed our survey on “How do you keep up to date with local news?” and congratulations to those who were lucky to win a three month, full digital subscription to The News: Neroli Cochrane, Shepparton Dean...

Shepparton News
Lifestyle

Big trip not on the cards yet | Reel life

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water, the COVID-19 virus has reared its ugly head and is once again threatening a second wave of lock-downs. I, like most others, thought we had dodged the worst of the pandemic, but the...

Shepparton News
Opinion

We have more to learn from animals than animals have to learn from us

SANDY LLOYD IS TALKING TO THE ANIMALS Last week I heard a man on the radio describe the best thing that had happened to him all year. It wasn’t what you might think at this point in a year that’s been turned upside-down, first by...

Sandy Lloyd

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Lewis claims Broncos divided over salaries

Queensland legend Wally Lewis claims a culture of jealousy and nastiness has split the Brisbane Broncos NRL squad over highly-paid players underperforming.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Fonua-Blake apologies for second outburst

Manly forward Addin Fonua-Blake faces more sanctions after admitting to another outburst aimed at the referee following the controversial NRL loss to Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Glenn’s anguish after Broncos’ NRL loss

Brisbane skipper Alex Glenn says he has never endured such a difficult period at the club in 12 seasons as the Broncos had slumped to another NRL loss.

AAP Newswire