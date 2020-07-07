Eels’ Brown unconcerned by NRL rap sheet

Parramatta forward Nathan Brown insists he has no concerns about his recent judiciary record despite being suspended twice already this NRL season.

Brown will make an anticipated return for the ladder-leaders in Sunday's NRL clash with Newcastle after serving a two-game ban for a high tackle in round six.

It is the second time this year Brown has been sidelined for ill-discipline, having also been rubbed out for a fortnight for dangerous contact in March.

A curt Brown was in no mood to discuss his latest transgression on Tuesday, but declared no adjustments would be made to his game.

"It's been a long two weeks but can't wait to get out there. I'm just going to be me and play how I play. I'm not going to change anything," Brown said.

With three indiscretions over the past two years, any charge could result in another lengthy stint in the stands for the robust lock-forward.

Asked whether he was worried about his rap sheet, Brown said: "Nah, not really."

Veteran teammate David Gower, who has been named to play his 100th game for the club this weekend, insisted Brown has learnt from his latest ban.

"He brings a lot of energy. He's physical, he plays with a lot of aggression as well. Unfortunately for him this year, he's ill-timed that aggression," Gower said.

"He's learnt from his couple of stints on the sideline this year. Historically he's a very clean player. He hasn't been suspended that often.

"He knows he needs to just rein that in a little touch to make sure that he's not going to spend any more time on the sidelines.

"He gets onto the ball flat and fast, he can ball play, he's effective in D.

"He's everything we need. He's our vocal leader there in the middle of the park and we're really looking forward to having him back on deck this weekend."